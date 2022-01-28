The Best Chinese New Year Displays in Hong Kong for the Year of the Tiger

Lions and tigers and lanterns, oh my! Here are the best Chinese New Year displays around town, to get in the festive mood.

In between prepping for the big family reunion dinner and gathering all your lunar new year decor, make a stop at one of these stunning installations — featuring plenty of red and gold, lucky cats and tigers, and lanterns galore.

The Best Chinese New Year Displays in Hong Kong

Citygate Outlets x Lan Lan Cat

Taiwanese LINE sticker character Lan Lan Cat is paying a visit to Lantau, dressed up as a tiger to mark the occasion. Citygate Outlet’s Atrium on L2 is currently full of larger-than-life cat statues, a ‘blessing tree’ full of lucky firecrackers, and a pop-up with brand new Lan Lan Cat merch — snap some pics and grab a few pieces.

Citygate Outlets, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau Island

Double Cove Place, Green Code Plaza, Grand Waterfront Plaza, and Metro Harbour Plaza

Miss travelling? This Lunar New Year special installation series takes you on a tour around the world, of different cultural lantern celebrations. Experience Seoul’s Yeon Deung Hoe (Lotus Lantern Festival) at Double Cove Place, Vietnam’s Hoi An Full Moon Festival at Green Code Plaza, Japan’s Akita Kantō Matsuri festival at Grand Waterfront Plaza and Taiwan’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival at Metro Harbour Plaza.

Double Cove Place, 8 Wu Kai Sha Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories

Green Code Plaza, 1 Ma Sik Road, Fanling, New Territories

Grand Waterfront Plaza, 8 San Ma Tau Street, Ma Tau Kok, Kowloon

Metro Harbour Plaza, 8 Fuk Lee Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Harbour City





Head to Harbour City for a few Chinese New Year displays, including “Happy Fatty New Year“, featuring the first-ever Garfield x Plastic Thing collaboration (with limited-edition artworks from the Hong Kong illustrator!) and a “Garfield New Year Blessing Garden” at the atrium on the G/F of the Ocean Terminal, with a 1.5m high Tiger Garfield and 1.6m high Odie. Ask for your fortune at the Chinese candy box-shaped lucky wheel and receive some goodies (upon donation).

And “PAWsperity for ALL”, with Harbour City’s Ocean Terminal Forecourt transforming into a “Lucky Lantern Pathway” with over 100 colourful lanterns and 8 giant wishing knitted balls for good luck, wealth, and health.

Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Langham Place x MUZIK TIGER

Langham Place is bringing us a special collaboration with Korean illustration brand MUZIKTIGER, complete with art installations, gallery walls, and the brand’s first-ever pop-up in Hong Kong. Browse everything from plush toys to stationery, art cards, homeware and more. And don’t forget to try out the Instagram AR Filter and WhatsApp stickers.

Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon

Lee Gardens

Get ready for spring with blooms and blossoms at Lee Gardens‘ “Blooming Fortune Art Garden”. You can stroll past Hysan Place’s Kai Chiu Road entrance to see a ‘wishing wall’ or head to its atrium for the ‘floral garden’. Or make your way to Lee Garden One, for an exhibition of these large-scale floral tiger sculptures by contemporary artist Hung Yi.

And if you’re missing the flower market, swing by Lee Theatre Plaza to show support to local farmers and neighbourhood florists — on from today until Monday, 31 January (11am to 7pm, at the G/F Piazza).

Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay

Lee Garden One, 3 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay

Lee Theatre Plaza, 99 Percival Street, Causeway Bay

MCP Central

So many illustrated tigers! Created by Chinese artist Bu2ma, Fat Tiger (or Alexander the Tiger) is getting his own solo show at MCP Central — with a giant sculptures, blessing lanterns, large-scale scroll paintings and a pop-up with plenty of limited-edition merch.

MCP Central, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

Plaza Hollywood

For the Lunar New Year, Plaza Hollywood is also paying a trip to Japan with this beautiful ‘lantern art garden’ with 150 floral lanterns (look at that revolving installation!), a lotus pond and wooding wishing bridge.

Plaza Hollywood, 3 Lung Poon Street, Diamond Hill, Kowloon

Times Square

Learn about the evolution of lion dance at Times Square. The shopping centre has teamed up with Keung’s Dragon & Lion Dance team and GrowthRing&Supply for a special New Year exhibition and pop-up store (“Needless and Borderless“), showcasing various traditional and modern lion dance costume heads. Don’t forget to browse the pop-up for some special pieces.

Shop 517-519, 5/F, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay

(Hero image courtesy of Green Code Plaza, featured image courtesy of Harbour City)