35-year-old Chef Wins Apartment Grand Prize in Vaccination Lucky Draw

Phase 2 of the lucky draw is currently open and accepting registrations until 30 September 2021.

The lucky winner, a Mr Lee, is a first time property owner.

“The pandemic situation has been volatile since the beginning of the year with many restaurants impacted. Hoping to support the economic recovery, I took the initiative to get myself vaccinated and received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April. A number of my friends and family members have already been vaccinated too,” he says. “I shall continue to encourage my friends and family to get vaccinated, and to prepare ourselves for returning to normality and travel again.”

Image via Sino Group

Phase 2 prizes include 20 scholarships with a value of HK$200,000 each and another one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong.

The lucky draw is currently open and accepting registrations until 30 September 2021. Eligible members of the public can register here before 5:30 p.m. on 30 September 2021.

View our full list of incentives here.