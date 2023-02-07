Introducing No.15 Shouson, Hong Kong’s Newest Collection of Luxurious Homes

No.15 Shouson is an impressive collection of luxurious homes – a perfect example of remarkable architecture and landscape design – situated in the calm, green surroundings of Hong Kong’s southside.

Hong Kong is a magnificent city that’s long been a magnet for investors from around the world searching for coveted real estate. Yet over the last few years, the availability of super-prime property has been scarce – until now.

Just on the market, No.15 Shouson is an exclusive, luxurious residential development located in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island. This exclusive gated community comprises 15 detached houses with a range of saleable areas spanning from 3,727 to 12,073 square feet and floor plans from four rooms and four suites to six rooms and six suites. These luxurious residences have their own private courtyards, parking spaces and in-home lifts. Thirteen of them even come with private swimming pools that offer cooling refreshment on hot summer days. This combination of a prime location and generous space not only makes No.15 Shouson one-of-a-kind but also ideal for those in search of the very finest amenities.

Designed For Different Tastes

For those looking for their dream home, four of the available houses have been specially designed and refurbished as showhouses to cater to the varied tastes of potential buyers. Each provides a unique experience, covering a range of styles from refined designs with an oriental touch, to elegant minimalism, as demonstrated by two showhouses, each created by different design studios.

The developers commissioned Champalimaud Design, an international design studio renowned for its unique experiential and spatial journeys for top hotels and residences, to design one of the houses. The team created a contemporary home that exudes simplicity and elegance through its clean lines. The thoughtful use of marbles and timber materials adds warmth and character to the home.

Distinct ambiances differentiate the family room and rooftop garden spaces, while the master suite arranged on the second floor provides a cherished and secluded refuge. Additionally, the lavish use of millwork has maximised storage space for secondary bedrooms. The use of marble gives the abode an air of luxury and grandeur. Balancing this atmosphere is the wooden panelling of the walls, creating a cosy and inviting look that emphasises a connection with nature. Living in such a property would make anyone feel at once regal and free.

Designed by David Collins Studio, another showhouse emphasises craftsmanship, bespoke detailing and textural finishes, and offers the family a bespoke living experience. Nature was a huge source of inspiration for the design team’s aim to create an atmosphere of luxurious seclusion in harmony with the lush surroundings. Carefully chosen materials and colour combinations are used to create the perfect atmosphere for the house: the palette features tones of green, ochre and blue to replicate nature, while natural materials like stone, wood and marble are also utilised.

The David Collins-designed house is customised with a luxurious dark timber door, accented with bronze metalwork. To create a tranquil atmosphere, skirtings, architraves and flooring in stone and timber are also employed. Sculptural furniture and lighting echo the natural surroundings and add an aura of serenity. A beautiful, curved spindle staircase in hammered bronze with a leather-wrapped handrail stands out on the ground floor, creating an elegant ingress to the upper level.

Around Hong Kong, super-prime properties of exceptional design and impeccable craftsmanship in such an exclusive location are hard to come by. From its beautiful landscaping to the exquisite interiors, No.15 Shouson offers something truly special and unique.