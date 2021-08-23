The Revitalised Central Market is Now Open – Here’s What to Expect

In its soft opening – as of 23 August 2021 – the revitalised Central Market is offering a first glimpse of this iconic historic building transformed into a “playground for all.”

Finally open to the public after four years of construction and restoration efforts, Central Market is now in its soft opening phase and ready to showcase exactly how the grade three historic building has been transformed into a vibrant community hotspot. Here’s what we can expect from Hong Kong’s revitalised Central Market…

What we can expect from the revitalised Central Market:





With a total floor area of about 122,000 square feet, we can expect Central Market to reflect traditional architecture elements showcasing the building’s long-standing history, but with some fun, interactive and modern twists. Situated along Des Voeux Road, between Queen Victoria Street and Jubilee Street, the venue has plenty of space for businesses to lease. Visitors can expect to see and explore an array of dining, shopping, leisure, entertainment, cultural and educational elements throughout the market – including the support of homegrown and smaller businesses. A first look at the shop directory hints at an exciting balance between new dining and street food outlets, beverage stalls, accessories and beauty. We’re looking forward to trying Singaporean fare at Pulau, grabbing a cold one from Mak’s Beer and filling our basket full of natural and organic skincare goodies from Bath & Basics.

Striving to become “an ideal destination for people to hang out and celebrate festivities,” the revitalised Central Market also boasts an atrium equipped with projection and sound systems, perfect for seating up to 100 people, hosting street performances and larger-scale events – and yes, there will even be free WiFi. During the soft launch phase, the first event will be a STEAM workshop; a joint collaboration between Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Cyberport. This kid-friendly event will host a series of interactive games, robotic coding and STEAM workshops for those aged between six and 12-years-old. Not quite your speed? Central Marker’s event calendar is packed full of exhibitions, tours and workshops to help welcome you to this vibrant heritage spot.

The revitalised Central Market is currently fourth gerneration, originally built in 1939, and highly regarded then for its simplistic, avant-garde and functional style. The new opening will complete Central’s “Heritage Triangle” together with the historical Tai Kwun Centre and PMQ, connecting communities across the multiple projects and “creating community spaces that can be shared and enjoyed” by all.

www.centralmarket.hk