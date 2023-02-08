Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Valentine’s Day Wishlist

Yup, it’s that time of year again when Cupid and his bow are working overtime and everywhere in town turns a passionate shade of pink. Lost for ideas? Don’t be: the Prestige team of expert fixers is here to set you and your loved one on the perfect track to romance …

Our Senior Editor’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist Is …

Agent Provocateur lingerie

So long as I can convince her to slip this lot on, we’ll call this a Valentine’s Day gift to myself …

Saint Laurent shades

Granted they’re freighted with all manner of dodgy sub-Nabokovian baggage, but I’ll be giving her this fun and sexy pair from Saint Laurent – clearly the only sunnies to flaunt this V-Day.

Rolex Lady-Datejust

Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust 28

Though I’ll do my best to be the perfect partner, there’ll be times when I slip up. Here’s hoping this bejewelled Lady Datejust in Everose Rolesor will make up for them.

Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé

Champagnes don’t get much sexier than Tsar Alexander II’s favourite fizz; when blushed with pink, Roederer’s sumptuous vintage sparkler ramps up the romance quotient even higher.

Christian Louboutin pumps

The late Vivienne Westwood once remarked that the only conceivable improvement to a woman’s naked body might be a pair of ridiculously high heels. She wasn’t wrong.

Bora Bora

Aerial view of Bora Bora, Society islands, Leeward group, French Polynesia

If there’s a more amour-inducing destination on planet Earth than this faraway atoll in the Pacific Ocean (and especially when viewed from the balcony of an overwater villa), I can’t think of one.