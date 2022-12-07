facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Features Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

By Natasha Li
07 Dec 2022
Whether it’s jetting off to escape the cold Northern Hemisphere air or making home as cosy a nest as possible, Nat has curated her Christmas wishlist to satisfy all her needs 😉 Keep scrolling and, who knows, you might just spot an item or two you’d want to bag yourself.

You May Also Like…

Langham Gold Coast

An Aussie trip is the perfect antidote to a Northern Hemisphere winter, and a stay at the new Langham Gold Coast – with a balcony high above the breathtaking beach – is a getaway in paradise.

Ooni Karu Pizza Oven

Zhoosh up the home- cooking game with an Ooni Pizza Oven. The smallest gas version is compact enough to fit on the tiniest Hong Kong balcony. Pizza party time!

EstheClinic E-Sculpt Treatment

Cold weather makes hitting the gym that much harder. Instead, try EstheClinic’s E-Sculpt treatment
to burn fat and build muscles while lying flat out in a heated room.

Acqua di Parma Home Fragrances

The scents from Acqua di Parma’s new Festive Home Fragrances make celebrating chez vous just a little more special.

Womanizer G-Spot Vibrator X Yverest Sakura

There’s no better way to show yourself some love than the combination of Womanizer’s G-Spot Vibrator X Yverest’s Sakura.

DORMU Snuggler

The DORMU Snuggler Weighted Blanket is the cherry on top for the ultimate cuddle or a solo Netflix-and-ice cream huddle.

Drunk Elephant’s TLC Sukari

Winter air is unkind to the skin. Fortunately Drunk Elephant’s TLC Sukari Baby Facial comes to the rescue with a moisturising formula that improves tone and texture.

Natasha Li

When she's not running around town hunting down the best happy hour deals, you can find Nat roasting at the beach blasting '90s R&B or in a catatonic state on her couch watching Seinfeld reruns. Often described as a house cat in human form, Nat is (relatively) lovely when well fed and well rested; avoid her at all cost on Monday mornings.

