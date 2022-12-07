Editor’s Picks: Our Features Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s jetting off to escape the cold Northern Hemisphere air or making home as cosy a nest as possible, Nat has curated her Christmas wishlist to satisfy all her needs 😉 Keep scrolling and, who knows, you might just spot an item or two you’d want to bag yourself.

Langham Gold Coast

An Aussie trip is the perfect antidote to a Northern Hemisphere winter, and a stay at the new Langham Gold Coast – with a balcony high above the breathtaking beach – is a getaway in paradise.

Ooni Karu Pizza Oven

Zhoosh up the home- cooking game with an Ooni Pizza Oven. The smallest gas version is compact enough to fit on the tiniest Hong Kong balcony. Pizza party time!

EstheClinic E-Sculpt Treatment

Cold weather makes hitting the gym that much harder. Instead, try EstheClinic’s E-Sculpt treatment

to burn fat and build muscles while lying flat out in a heated room.

Acqua di Parma Home Fragrances

The scents from Acqua di Parma’s new Festive Home Fragrances make celebrating chez vous just a little more special.

Womanizer G-Spot Vibrator X Yverest Sakura





There’s no better way to show yourself some love than the combination of Womanizer’s G-Spot Vibrator X Yverest’s Sakura.

DORMU Snuggler

The DORMU Snuggler Weighted Blanket is the cherry on top for the ultimate cuddle or a solo Netflix-and-ice cream huddle.

Drunk Elephant’s TLC Sukari

Winter air is unkind to the skin. Fortunately Drunk Elephant’s TLC Sukari Baby Facial comes to the rescue with a moisturising formula that improves tone and texture.