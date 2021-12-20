Editor’s Picks: Our Digital Editor Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks

As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our digital editor shares her top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team's personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration.

Our Digital Editor’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

LOEWE Honeysuckle Scented Candle in Yellow

The festive season is when all candle lovers can shamelessly express themselves. I can’t wait to get my hands on LOEWE’s ultra-chic honeysuckle scented candle in yellow.

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Necklace, 10 motifs in Agate

Christmas is all about sparkles and I’ve been dreaming about Van Cleef & Arpels’ vintage Alhambra Necklace with 10 motifs in agate for a very long time.

Bottega Veneta Leather Point Bag in Seagrass

As we’re saying goodbye to Daniel Lee’s tenure as the creative director of Bottega Veneta, there’s no better time to get this leather point-handle bag in seagrass.

Gucci & Balenciaga The Hacker Project Neo Classic Wallet

I’m probably just being a victim of hype culture here, but I’m loving Gucci and Balenciaga‘s hybrid creations and I’m particularly into The Hacker Project Neo Classic Wallet.

Louis Vuitton Postcards Box, 30 Airlines Labels

Every celebration is a good opportunity to add a new item to my coffee table. In this postcards box with 30 airline labels from Gaston Louis Vuitton‘s collection, the Maison celebrates the (dying?) art of travelling.

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine

As replicating the pleasures of coffee shops at home became a reality over the past two years, I’m looking to level up my coffee game with a Barista Express espresso machine by Breville.

Vespa 75th Anniversary Models

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Vespa launched a limited-edition model available only in 2021. It’s definitely time to bring out my Italian-ess.