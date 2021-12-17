Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Top Holiday Gift Picks

As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our senior editor shares his top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team’s personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration. And make sure to check out our entire Christmas Edit for more.

Our Senior Editor’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Glasses

New glasses are high on my list of priorities for the new year, and I’ve seen nothing quite as cool as this specs-and-shades combo by Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples, at Mr Porter.

SHOP HERE

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Unit

I’ve got a thing for active speakers, especially ones as good-looking as this, and I can well see Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Balance Unit in cool Nordic Ice colours making its way into my home this winter.

SHOP HERE

Ooni Pizza Oven

It’s barbecue season, and what better way to add a whole new angle to a fiery outdoor feast than this ultra-architectural and easily transportable Ooni Pizza Oven?

SHOP HERE

Beaufort Jacket from Barbour of England

Winter for me means rugged outdoor-wear — and this lightweight Beaufort jacket by Barbour of England, available from Farfetch, looks just the ticket for long walks on blustery days.

SHOP HERE

1:8 Model 1970 Ferrari 512 S from Amalgam Collection

As I’ll never be able to afford a collection of classic autos, this 1:8-scale model by Amalgam Collection of the 1970 Ferrari 512s is the next best thing — even if it does cost as much as a real small car.

SHOP HERE

Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee

Sneaker brand Vans and skateboarder-photographer Ray Barbee have teamed up with Leica on this special-edition Dub 7 compact camera, which would fit right into my pocket and has a motorsport vibe I love.

Yeti ARC Mountain Bike

I’m hankering for a new mountain bike, and Yeti’s incomparable ARC cross-country hardtail is about as fast, lightweight and beautiful (check the single line of the crossbar and seat stays) as it gets.