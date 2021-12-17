Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Top Holiday Gift Picks

By Jon Wall
Senior Editor
17 Dec 2021
As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our senior editor shares his top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team’s personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration. And make sure to check out our entire Christmas Edit for more.

Our Senior Editor’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Glasses

Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Glasses Top Holiday Gift Picks

New glasses are high on my list of priorities for the new year, and I’ve seen nothing quite as cool as this specs-and-shades combo by Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples, at Mr Porter.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Unit

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Unit Top Holiday Gift Picks

I’ve got a thing for active speakers, especially ones as good-looking as this, and I can well see Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Balance Unit in cool Nordic Ice colours making its way into my home this winter.

Ooni Pizza Oven

Ooni Pizza Oven

It’s barbecue season, and what better way to add a whole new angle to a fiery outdoor feast than this ultra-architectural and easily transportable Ooni Pizza Oven?

Beaufort Jacket from Barbour of England

Beaufort Jacket from Barbour of England Top Holiday Gift Picks

Winter for me means rugged outdoor-wear — and this lightweight Beaufort jacket by Barbour of England, available from Farfetch, looks just the ticket for long walks on blustery days.

1:8 Model 1970 Ferrari 512 S from Amalgam Collection

1:8 Model 1970 Ferrari 512 S from Amalgam Collection

As I’ll never be able to afford a collection of classic autos, this 1:8-scale model by Amalgam Collection of the 1970 Ferrari 512s is the next best thing — even if it does cost as much as a real small car.

Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee

Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee

Sneaker brand Vans and skateboarder-photographer Ray Barbee have teamed up with Leica on this special-edition Dub 7 compact camera, which would fit right into my pocket and has a motorsport vibe I love.

Yeti ARC Mountain Bike

I’m hankering for a new mountain bike, and Yeti’s incomparable ARC cross-country hardtail is about as fast, lightweight and beautiful (check the single line of the crossbar and seat stays) as it gets.

Jon Wall
Senior Editor
A Hong Kong resident for more than 30 years, Jon has worked on publications devoted to culture, travel and lifestyle, as well as a short stint in daily newspapers, since the late ‘70s. He loves travel, literature, jazz, wine, aircraft and, especially, motor cars – and has occasionally been known to knock together a reasonably edible meal.
