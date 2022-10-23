Thrilling Murder Mysteries on Netflix That Will Keep You Hooked till The End

They are gory, dark, even maddening sometimes and yet have a fan following of millions — yes, we’re talking about murder mysteries.

This genre boasts some of the finest storylines alongside twisty plots that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. A riveting whodunnit may even compel the audience to put on their detective hat and try solving the cases depicted. Ultimately, a good and gripping murder mystery should be filled with unexpected turns, nail-biting cliffhangers and a smattering of red herrings — enough to get viewers’ undivided attention without trying too hard. And streaming platform Netflix — known for its abundance of offbeat and fascinating content in its library — has a treasure trove of films and series dedicated to it.

If you are looking for a series or movie that is packed with suspense and leaves you intrigued from start to end, we’ve got you covered. This weekend, crash on your couch with a beer and pizza, and let the entertainment begin with the best murder mysteries on Netflix.

Some of the best murder mysteries on Netflix –

Making A Murderer

A true crime docu-series, Making A Murderer tells the story of Steven Avery, a man who spent 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He then files a suit against everyone involved in his arrest and wrongful conviction. However, trouble ensues when he and his nephew are put behind bars again for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old photographer.

The first season of this documentary was shot over a period of 10 years, and it seems that the hard work of its creators was well-received by the audience. The two-season series went on to win several awards, including four Emmys.

Making A Murderer stirred nationwide controversy and prompted petitions to have the evidence in Avery’s case reviewed. Some viewers even requested the White House to pardon him, which was rejected.

How To Get Away With Murder

A group of law school students think that they’ve scored the internship of a lifetime when they’re selected to work for top criminal defence attorney Annalise Keating — only to end up getting embroiled in a series of murders and her complicated personal life.

The six-season series witnessed outstanding performances from its star cast and took us into the depths of attorney life. Each season begins with a ghastly murder and then looks into how the crime happened, who was at fault and its aftermath. It also features flashbacks into the protagonist Annalise’s past to offer a better understanding of her morally ambiguous view of law.

The series won hearts and awards alike and earned Viola Davis an Emmy for her impressive performance as Annalise, an attorney who knows how to keep everyone around her safe yet on their toes.

Bloodline

A seemingly ordinary American family is forced to come to terms with their shady past and secrets when their disgraced brother Danny — whom they blame for the death of his younger sister —returns home.

His siblings try to send Danny away, fearing that he may end up leaving his mother heartbroken again, but he insists on staying. Insecurities begin to pile up and everyone winds up acting rashly. What follows is a horrific crime that can’t be undone.

The three-season series received much acclaim for its first instalment and helped Ben Mendelsohn (who plays Danny) win an Emmy in 2016 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Zodiac

Political cartoonist Robert Graysmith turns detective when he becomes obsessed with identifying the Zodiac Killer, a murderer in the San Francisco bay area who taunts the police by sending open letters and bloodstained clothes to the media. Robert tries his best, but the serial killer always seems to be one step ahead.

The film is named after and based on an actual serial killer who terrorised Northern California in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. in pivotal roles.

Zodiac opened to positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success worldwide.

Se7en

In an unnamed city in the US, two detectives — a veteran and an amateur — are sent to investigate a serial killer whose gruesome murders are inspired by the seven deadly sins. They find themselves in a race against time as the body count rises.

Despite its grisly premise, most of the crimes in the film are committed offscreen, and what we get to see are disturbing pictures from the crime scene or the morgue — which allows us to visualise what may have happened.

An early David Fincher film, Se7en stars Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Morgan Freeman and John C. McGinley in lead roles. The 1995 film became the highest-grossing movie of its year and earned a nomination at the 68th Oscar awards.

Murder Mystery

The murder mystery genre gets a light-hearted, humorous spin in this Netflix original, which stars comedy veterans Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

When a couple — played by Aniston and Sandler — takes a trip to Europe to revive the romance in their relationship, they meet a man who invites them to his yacht. This seems like a great decision at first, until they become the prime suspects accused of a murdering a billionaire on the boat.

The film earned three nominations and one victory at the People’s Choice Awards.

