‘Goblin’ to ‘Business Proposal’: 20 best romantic K-dramas for the perfect binge-watching session

Watching a light-hearted romantic series with friends or a partner is always fun and comforting. Witnessing something so pure and relatable unfold on screen not only touches your heart but also elevates your mood. And with the Hallyu wave taking over the world by storm, romantic K-dramas are what you need for your soul.

The perfect blend of a strong storyline, crackling chemistry between the lead pair, comic timing and a stellar cast keeps one hooked. While movies and series from genres, including historical, horror, thriller, fantasy and comedy, are equally loved by K-drama lovers, romance is everyone’s all-time favourite. And when creators work hard enough to deliver masterpieces that are a perfect amalgamation of romance, thrill, fantasy, action and comedy like Goblin (2016-2017), it enhances the overall experience of watching a series.

Talking about romantic K-dramas, it is hard to miss the fact that the Korean entertainment industry has given us many splendid Korean romantic movies, too, including Love and Leashes (2022), Sweet & Sour (2021), On Your Wedding Day (2018), Be With You (2018) and Tune In For Love (2019). These deserve equal attention from lovers of ‘all things Korean’ for their plot and portrayals.

However, coming back to romantic K-dramas — from Crash Landing on You (2019-2020) to Business Proposal (2022) and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2022), bookmark these Korean series that are sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Here are some of the best romantic K-dramas for you to watch right now

