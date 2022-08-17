BLACKPINK to Perform ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Acclaimed Korean pop act BLACKPINK is set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The four-member, all-girl group will be making its debut as performers at the US award show with their latest pre-release single “Pink Venom” from the album Born Pink.

Here are all the details about BLACKPINK performing at the 2022 VMAs

BLACKPINK joins artists such as Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Marshmello x Khalid, Anitta and Måneskin as performers at the VMAs. The group is not a stranger to the VMAs, having won the award for Song of the Summer with “How You Like That” in 2020.

The group has also been nominated this year in the new Best Metaverse Performance category for their project with the battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

We’re performing at the 2022 #VMAs!

Make sure you tune in Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV pic.twitter.com/zj7rI87qKs — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) August 15, 2022

On the other hand, band member Lisa has been individually nominated in the Best K-Pop category for her solo album LALISA, which was released late in 2021. Lisa is, therefore, the first solo female K-pop star to get a VMA nod.

The 2022 VMAs are set to be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, on 28 August at 8 pm ET (29 August, 9 am KST).

About “Pink Venom” and Born Pink world tour

“Pink Venom” is set for release on 19 August, as was announced by the group on social media about a week ago. On 1 August, the group released a teaser of Born Pink, which is the second studio album in BLACKPINK’s career. The album is scheduled for release on 16 September.

On 8 August, the band revealed a list of over 25 cities around the world where they will be performing as part of the Born Pink world tour. It begins with a two-day performance in Seoul on 15 and 16 October and is set to end in Auckland, New Zealand, on 21 June 2023.

Though BLACKPINK will perform in the US as part of the tour from late October through November 2022, their performance at the VMAs will technically be the first US performance of “Pink Venom.”

(Main and Featured images: BLACKPINKOFFICIAL/@BLACKPINK/Twitter)