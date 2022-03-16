2022 Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Looks That Ruled the Red Carpet

After last year’s virtual ceremony, the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards returned to an in-person event. Held on March 13 in Los Angeles, the awards celebrated the best of the best in movies and television. The ceremony was hosted by actors Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs.
In films, Netflix Original drama The Power of the Dog went home with the Best Picture Award, along with Best Director and wins in two other categories. In television, top awards went to Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Ted Lasso in four categories and HBO’s Succession in three.
Nominated stars and other celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, HoYeon Jung, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry and Mandy Moore, attended the event in some of the best looks of the evening, from haute couture gowns, slick suits to brightly hued dresses.
Here are some of the best looks from the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton
Kristen Stewart in custom Dolce & Gabbana
Selena Gomez in custom Louis Vuitton
Serena Williams in Atelier Versace
Indya Moore in Off-White
Ariana DeBose in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery
Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana
Jada Pinkett-Smith in Maison Rabih Kayrouz
Mandy Moore in Elie Saab couture
Zoey Deutch in Alexander McQueen paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels
Kathryn Hahn in Christian Dior
Kaitlyn Dever in Miu Miu
Taika Waititi in Giorgio Armani and Rita Ora in Elie Saab
Lee Jung-jae
Jared Leto in Gucci
Jamie Dornan in Valentino
(Main and featured image: Valerie Macon/AFP)