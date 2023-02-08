facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Lifestyle Editor Shares Her Valentine’s Day Wishlist

By Joey Wong
Lifestyle Editor
08 Feb 2023
Love, invariably, cannot be bought. But a lovely gift for Valentine’s Day sure can be. Whether you’re in need of some last-minute inspiration or you’re shopping for one Joey Wong – love you! – here’s a plenty encyclopaedic breadth of special gift ideas.

A Valentine’s Day gift is not just a gift, no matter what the pouty “Valentine’s” “Day” “Is” “Bad” naysayers have to say. A gift given at any day of the year shows you’ve listened; listened attentively. Shows you’ve been thinking about them. Shows you cared enough to go out of your way. So, try. Listen. Amazon Prime them that obscure volume of Russian literature – they’d love it.

Our Lifestyle Editor’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist Is …

Diesel 1DR Shoulder Bag

It’s red. It’s shiny. It’s Diesel. (And what a comeback it’s been for the brand.) I’d like to receive this shoved to the brim with love letters and Skittles, please.

Get it here

Hansik Goo Winter Menu

The autumnal serve at Hansik Goo? Irreproachable. Ridiculous. Mind deliciously blown. I’d follow head chef Steve Lee into any Vivaldian season. And yes, do pre-order the fried chicken.

Book here

PunkSpring 2023 Tickets

Muster up a smile, my emo brethren: My Chemical Romance is headlining. Conveniently, tickets to Punkspring also means tickets to Tokyo, so win, win and win.

Get it here

YatBui Bottle Club Subscription

As someone whose favourite wine order is a non-committal “house red”, YatBui’s monthly wine subscription gives me the gift I’ve always wanted: to not have to choose.

Get it here

Jiwinaia Hello Kitty Necklace

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a love heart and, my apologies, nothing says “to my taste” quite like a sizeable Hello Kitty pendant, encased in metal. I live for kitsch!

Get it here

Random Golf Club Blank Canvas Carry Bag

Getting back on the green is something of a resolution this year, and this carry bag – defiantly not in golf’s favourite shades of black, white or grey – might just get me there in style.

Get it here

Miu Miu Sweatshirt

Now, those ultra-micro minis Miu Miu has been forcibly shoving down our collective esophagi these seasons past are not quite my cup of tiny tea, but this bunnified sweatshirt certainly is.

Get it here
Joey Wong

Lifestyle Editor

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.

