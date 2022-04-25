First look: Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot in Netflix Adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’

Netflix is all set to roll out another Jane Austen classic, Persuasion, and Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding will be essaying the role of Mr. Elliot. The film is slated for a 15 July 2022 release and has a star-studded cast.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of his character in the period drama. The film is based on Austen’s sixth and last novel of the same name, which was published six months after her death in 1817.

Henry Golding’s character and more about Netflix’s Persuasion

Henry Golding as Mr Elliot

Image credit: Henry Golding/ @henrygolding/ Instagram

Portraying the true essence of the Regency era, Golding can be seen in black tailored tailcoats, silk cravats and top hats in his role as Mr. Elliot, the cold-hearted cousin of the protagonist Anne Elliot, played by Dakota Johnson.

The film is a modern and witty adaptation of the novel that steers clear from an accurate historical depiction of the time. Golding’s casting shows that it is a more racially diverse approach to the Austen novel.

The cast

Besides Johnson’s character, who is a modern and liberal thinking young woman living with her haughty and snobbish family, Netflix‘s Persuasion stars Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth. In contrast to his character, Mr. Elliot appears more sophisticated, refined and formal.

Other cast members include Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

About the film and crew

Persuasion revolves around Anne and her family who are on the verge of bankruptcy. The official synopsis reads, “When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

The project is helmed by acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell. She will be making her directorial debut with the movie.

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix Film/ @NetflixFilm/ Twitter)