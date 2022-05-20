Disney+ To Release Japanese Crime Thriller Series ‘My Family’ On 25 May

Japanese crime thriller series My Family is set to premiere on Disney+ on 25 May. The show, which has 10 episodes, stars Kazunari Ninomiya and Mikako Tabe in the lead roles.

The Japanese series is the latest addition to the growing slate of Disney’s 2022 APAC content.

My Family focuses on a successful but troubled start-up founder Atsuto Narusawa (Kazunari Ninomiya), who suddenly finds himself in a dangerous situation following the kidnapping of his daughter.

What all we know about My Family

A kidnapping that makes a man turn to his family

Image credit: ©TBS

Atsuto is an incredibly successful game developer. As the CEO of his company, he tastes fame and fortune with the release of a popular online video game. But while he is a winner at the professional front, he is deeply troubled within. He feels empty and emotionally distant from his family.

After his daughter is kidnapped one day, Atsuto turns to the police for help but the cops assigned make a serious error, which puts everyone in danger.

Now, Atsuto must team up with his wife, Michiru Narusawa (Mikako Tabe), to rescue their beloved daughter. They need to dodge the police and go after the kidnappers themselves, which is risky but unavoidable.

Kazunari Ninomiya’s previous credits include films like Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Killing for the Prosecution (2018) and Ansatsu Kyôshitsu (2015).

Mikako Tabe has appeared in the film Piece of Cake (2015) and the TV series Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-San (2020) among others.

What’s more on Disney for Japanese show fans

Besides My Family, Disney has few interesting titles for fans of Japanese shows. These include Black Rock: Shooter Dawn Fall, which marks the return of the Black Rock Shooter anime franchise and is set to debut on Disney+ on 25 May.

Arriving this winter is Gannibal, the live-action adaptation of the hit manga series about a number of mysterious disappearances in a remote Japanese village.

(Main and Featured image: ©TBS)