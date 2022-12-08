12 Days of #AVeryPrestigeChristmas Giveaway 2022

What’s Christmas without a hefty handle of gifts that surprise under the Christmas tree? Now, we don’t have chimney-access to your festive fir, but we do have a slew of fabulous gifts to give – 12, in fact. Just a little thank you from us, here at Prestige, to you and yours to round out a truly spectacular year.

What’s more exciting than an advent calendar-style countdown of prizes, unveiled every weekday at 1pm from December 8-23 on this very page – bookmark it! – all yours to win? Since we’re role-playing as Santa, we might as well drop a sneaky spoiler: expect luxurious staycations in and out of Hong Kong; beauty bits from brands you’ve been coveting all year; invitations to decadent, delicious feasts – and much, much more. There is no limit to entries, which means you’re welcome to enter every single day. And on Christmas Eve, December 24, all winning entrants will be notified on Instagram and directly via email, so make sure to spell-check your entry – and spell-check it twice.

How to enter:

Follow Prestige Hong Kong on Instagram. Fill in the giveaway form below. Like our daily giveaway post on Instagram, and tag two (2) friends in the comments.

The Prizes

Day 1: Three (3) Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum 70ml (valued at HK$5,640)

Francis Kurkdjian, whose globe-trotting adventures have brought him from Paris to New York, then Sydney, then Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, New Delhi, Mumbai and an entire laundry list to follow, is convinced of one thing. That despite the geographic, socio-cultural, anthropological differences that exist in each and every city, there’s a communal magnetism that connects big-city living – and big-city dreaming. “There is something about big cities that sweeps over you, electrifies you, elevates you,” the founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian muses. “I translated that communicative energy, that life pulsating in unison, into a musky, floral, urban fragrance that I named 724, for 24 hours of scented living, seven days a week.”

Oozing with notes of Italian bergamot, jasmine absolute and sandalwood, 724 wears its floral-musk like a blanket of protection; an olfactory ode to waking up to the scent of fresh laundry – in Kurkdjian’s evocative vignette, we’re in Manhattan at the break of dawn – already buzzing; vibrating. Entirely alive. And just for you, dear Prestige reader, there’s one for you and for each of your two best friends. Or, all three (3) Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 eau de parfums – would that be 2172? – just for you, no judgement here.

Day 2: Coming Tomorrow (12/9) at 1pm