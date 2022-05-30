Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Dad

From a seriously stylish jacket and a graphic decanter to a grooming session at one of Hong Kong’s most luxurious barbers, here are the best gifts for Father’s Day.

Many of us fall into the safety net of Father’s Day gifts and often opt for the easy but unadventurous choice of ties and socks. Not to mention, he’s likely to have grown weary of his growing collection of World’s Best Dad mugs. This year, why not give him, and any of the other ​​honourary dads in your life – granddad, husband, brother or uncle – something that is as stylish as it is thoughtful, to put a smile on your old man.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Dad

Nespresso Vertuo Next

For the dad who loves a good cup of coffee at the click of a button, Nespresso’s latest coffee brewing system will surely be a hit. Powered by innovative tech including built-in capsule barcode scanning and blend-specific brewing capabilities, the Vertuo Next is the smallest yet most versatile Vertuo machine yet so he can enjoy everything from a 40ml espresso to a 535ml carafe and anything else in between.

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Bean Cuff Links

Based on the humble symbol of life’s origins, these cufflinks are a thoughtful way to say thanks to your father. The accessories use the curved shape of a bean to add a natural and light touch of sophistication to any shirt and suit look. Plus, it’s a meaningful gift that he’ll wear with pride.

Beoplay EX Wireless Earphones

Bang & Olufsen’s new Beoplay EX wireless earphones not only have excellent sound quality along with waterproof design and adaptive active noise cancellation properties but they also come in two new slick colours including Gold Tone (the other colour Black Anthracite will be available in July). For the dad that loves listening to music or podcasts, this will no doubt amplify his personal sound experience.

The Mandarin Barber Grooming Retreat

Treat dad to a relaxing grooming session at Mandarin Oriental’s luxurious barber this Father’s Day. Here, he can indulge in a relaxing shampoo, sleek haircut and mani-pedi, so he can leave feeling, and looking good, from head to toe. He’ll also go home with a surprise gift. The retreat is available from 1 until 30 June 2022.

Marshall Fridge 4.4

Made for the coolest of dads that love to reminisce their days in a band but now prefer to chill and keep their refreshments cool, this fridge comes in the form of a Marshall amplifier. Despite its realistic appearance, the fridge is very practical and installed with arctic blue LED lights. It also comes with ample storage and customisable compartments including a freezer, removable glass shelves and a reversible door hinge with adjustable legs.

Tom Ford Suede Jacket

Made in Italy from the most velvety suede, this stylish Tom Ford jacket comes in a stunningly soft dove blue which is ideal for the first gentleman in your life. The lightweight, slim-fit jacket is tailored for a great silhouette and comes partially lined in satin-twill which is great for layering and smart-casual looks.

Tom Dixon Tank Decanter

This decanter by Tom Dixon adds a mysterious tone to your glassware, fusing clear and solid black glass for some serious tabletop architecture. Each decanter is handmade and mouth-blown, and will therefore carry variations from piece to piece that make it a one-of-a-kind gift for dads that appreciate wine.