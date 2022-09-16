Auctions Around the World to Look Out For this Autumn

From Parisien furniture to rare whiskies and private art collections, check out some of the world’s most intriguing auctions this coming fall.

Paris, From October

Hôtel Lambert: A Princely Collection

Sotheby’s is offering around 1,300 items of furniture and decorative arts specially selected from the recently renovated Hôtel Lambert, one of the most magnificent private residences in Paris, located on Île Saint-Louis. The auctions begin in Paris next month, with lots available for digital public previews in Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris.

New York, Mid-November

Sculpting Paradise

Christie’s is offering works by François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne, from the collection of their daughter Marie, in auction at the Rockefeller Center. Around 250 lots are on offer, all of which will be available for viewing beforehand. The first large-scale sale in the US of works by the creative couple, the auction will offer a unique insight into their poetic world and creativity.

Hong Kong Until Sept 21

Eric So: The Storyteller

Bonhams is holding a selling exhibition of a new painting series by artist Eric So at its Hong Kong saleroom. The exhibition features more than 30 acrylic-on-canvas works that each represent the silhouette of a well-known cartoon character, as if the painting had been reversed. But turning each around to its “proper” side reveals – nothing.

New York, Sept 23

The Timeless Whisky Collection

The highlight of this single-owner sale of almost 600 bottles at Sotheby’s, which is estimated to achieve US$2 million, is The Macallan is Lalique Six Pillars Collection. The lot is presented on a display platform in Scottish burr elm handmade by Anselm Fraser Design, and is accompanied by an exclusive experience donated by Lalique.

Paris, Until Oct 25-26

A Century of Collecting

Bonhams and Cornette de Saint Cyr are offering for sale the entire private collection of Robert and Jean-Pierre Rousset, which comprises more than 300 pieces with highlights from China, Japan, southeast Asia, Oceana, Africa and Europe, amassed over a period of around 100 years. In the lead-up to the auction, a selection of pieces will be available for prospective bidders to view in Paris and Hong Kong.

St Moritz, Sept 9

St Moritz Auction

Of the 20 lots on offer at RM Sotheby’s classic car auction at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski in Switzerland’s Engadin valley, the highlight is undoubtedly this 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, the first of only 17 examples built. One of the finest historic Bugattis to come to market recently, it features a 200hp supercharged engine in uprated SC specification and has been in the same ownership for almost 30 years.