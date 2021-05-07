This year, to celebrate Mother’s Day, acclaimed photographer Jada Poon launched an intimate photography project with Hong Kong charity Hope of the City. Poon, whose Kindred Studio specialises in family portraits, captured eight mothers and families living the Sham Shui Po district. Shot by Kindred Studio’s lead photographer Kristin, the series sheds light on the power of mother as women and family members.

Through these powerful portraits, Hope of the City and the photographer aim to empower the eight mothers and women featured in the series. Additionally, the series focuses on the individuality of mothers beyond the conventional stereotypes and traditional norms defined by society.

“This charity project has not only created some unforgettable moments for these families through capturing the mothers’ most heartfelt, intimate interactions with their children, but I also hope their individual portraits can help turn the spotlight back on these selfless women who have dedicated themselves to their families, inspiring them to love themselves and appreciate their inner beauty and passion for life,” says Poon.

The eight subjects were invited to participate in the project by the charity, which believes in the power of education and, apart from providing tutoring for children in need, recognises the importance of empowering their families.

“Hope of the City is honoured to be collaborating with Jada on this project,” says Kevin Iu, Associate Director of Community Engagement at Hope of the City. “In addition to seeing a mother’s powerful love in each portrait, it also expresses a unity of hearts. It’s because of the dedicated cooperation of neighbours, professionals, churches and institutions, that this beautiful dream could be brought to life. I hope that the participants will feel a sense of warmth and love when enjoying the exhibition.”