With the sweltering heat of summer upon us, we’ve started to embrace indoor activities with a vengeance. Where better to pass the time than a refreshingly chilled studio? And the opportunity to learn a surprisingly wholesome new skill while we’re at it. This season, we’re all for any activity that’s good for our soul and, more importantly, won’t reduce us to a blithering puddle of sweat (see: doing literally anything outdoors). So it’s no surprise to see one such joy that has gained increasing popularity in the city the last few months: pottery classes.

Photo by Taylor Heery via Unsplash

Do we even need to reference the classic scene from ‘Ghost’? Everyone and their mums have been showing off their endearingly handcrafted, mismatched cups and bowls on social media. Don’t get us wrong. We dig it. There’s something inherently calming about moulding a shapeless lump of clay into a smooth(ish!) piece of homeware to bring home. It’s strangely addictive and very personalisable.

So grab your aprons and trim down your nails. Here are our picks for a quiet afternoon of shaping by the kiln.

Founder Jennifer pursued the art of pottery in Japan, leading to the naming of her studio Toki (とうき), the Japanese term for pottery. In her gorgeous, airy space, she offers a range of classes, starting from a two-hour introductory course to a five-week intermediate programme. Course fees range from HK$780 to HK$2,400 with all materials included.

4/F, Unit D, Tung Kin Factory Building, Quarry Bay

+852 9385 6673

Image via Toki Studio

Founded in 2016 by Enders Wong, an award-winning ceramic artist, this school delves deeper into the art of creation. Some of the specialty workshops include a 4-session ‘Kintsugi’ course (HK$2,000), the traditional Japanese art of repairing broken ceramic with lacquer and gold powder, and a porcelain painting course (HK$2,030 for 4 lessons) where students can practice traditional European and British floral decorating brushstrokes and styles.

Shop 203, 2/F, Block 3 Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Rd, Central

+852 2562 9000

If rustic aesthetics and animal motifs are your thing, artist and teacher Kit Han will be more than happy to impart her knowledge. Her classes accommodate a maximum of three students only to ensure optimal learning. Trial classes for wheel throwing and glazing start at HK$600, and when you’ve gained more experience, the animal plate workshop (HK$600, 3 hours) looks to be the most popular.

G/F, 66 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

+852 9312 6580

Karen Wong opened her studio with a focus on the promotion of contemporary ceramic art and showcasing emerging local artists. Her workshop-cum-gallery regularly exhibits ceramic art from both local and international talents. A trial class starts at HK$500, while her four-session pottery workshop which includes wheel throwing, trimming, hand-building and glazing techniques will set you back HK$1,200.

G/F, 175 Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

+852 9863 2210

On top of regular workshops, this spacious studio also doubles as a co-working space for local ceramicists. Communal tables, tools, wheels, spray booths, kilns and more are all included under various membership packages (HK$2,800 to HK$12,800). If that’s too much of a commitment, perhaps consider their beginner throw-and-glaze course (HK$780 for 2 hours).

G/F, No. 4 Po Yan Street, Sheung Wan

+852 2989 2300