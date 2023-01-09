Career Horoscope 2023: Know What is In Store for All the Zodiac Signs

As we bid adieu to last year and welcome 2023, all of us have certain expectations, excitement and anxieties as to what the New Year has to offer. Expectations kill us, and also keep us alive and moving. Set targets which are achievable, and check your career horoscope for 2023.

Career, work, livelihood, whatever you call it remains a very important aspect of life. It is not merely a question of making money, but also the status, honour, and respect a person enjoys in society. To a large extent, your happiness depends on the success and importance you get at work.

Are you satisfied and happy with your current employment? Or are you exhausted, burnt out, struggling, merely working to please others, or are just working to pay your mortgage? Is it time for change? With the guidance of the stars you can create a fulfilling career which is purposeful and enjoyable.

Career is influenced by the tenth house, its lord, placement, running planetary period, transit and placement of other planets. Saturn is the single most influential planet in respect to career; it is the significator of work (karma). Its positioning in the horoscope is a major factor in a person’s career prospects. This slow-moving planet is transiting to Aquarius on 17 January, and this transit will bring big changes in the field of work for all zodiac signs.

Start looking beyond yourself, create a global energy, get purpose in your work, forget all the should have, would have, and could have of the past and move ahead positively in 2023 with renewed energy and guidance from the stars. See what 2023 holds for each zodiac sign’s career.

Career horoscope 2023 for all zodiac signs