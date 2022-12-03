David Beckham and 14 Other Famous People Born in The Year of The Rabbit

Leaving the Year of the Tiger behind, 2023 brings us the next Chinese new year — Year of the Rabbit. Thus, we have rounded up various characteristics of the animal in the Chinese zodiac to analyse the personality traits, career luck, lucky numbers, colours and much more of the famous people born in the Year of the Rabbit.
Unlike the common zodiac signs, Chinese zodiac signs correspond to various animals, such as the dog, monkey, goat, snake, rooster and pig, and each year is attributed to one of them. It is believed that people born in these years imbibe certain traits of these animals which lend them their unique personalities.
The Year of the Rabbit is the fourth year in the Chinese 12-year zodiac cycle. People born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 or 2023 fall in this zodiac sign and are commonly referred to as rabbits.
In China, legend has it that the white furry animal is the pet of the moon god Chang’e. It embodies noble beauty and has an affectionate side. Just like a timid yet alert rabbit, people born in this zodiac are generally quiet and gentle but can be quite swift in their actions when needed.
Attributes, lucky numbers, colours and flowers for people born in the Year of the Rabbit
Characteristics as per the five elements of nature
As already mentioned, rabbits can come across as shy but are quite observant and alert to strangers. Thus, people born in the Year of the Rabbit tend to have a gentle and reserved nature, albeit can be quite steadfast if they have a goal to achieve. However, they are also very compassionate and can easily sympathise with any personal problems you might be facing.
Like other signs of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit sign is also governed by the five elements of nature — fire, earth, metal (or gold), water and wood — which affect a person’s characteristics born in that year.
For instance, 1951 and 2011 were the Years of the Metal Rabbit, and people born in these Metal Years are generally persistent, steady and ambitious. Similarly, 1963 and 2023 are the Years of the Water Rabbit, and those born in the Water Years are agile, easy-going, approachable and adaptable.
Then there is the Wood Rabbit, which has the characteristics of being creative and smart. Meanwhile, the Fire Rabbit is responsible, charismatic and adventurous, and the Earth Rabbit is resourceful and likes it when they get all the importance.
To put things simply, the five elements are coupled with the 12 zodiac animals to make a complete 60-year Chinese zodiac cycle, where each animal and element combination appears once.
Career and health
When it comes to the career of those born in the Year of the Rabbit, they are quite adept when mentored but might find it difficult to seize opportunities for salary increase and promotion. On the personal front, the relationship forecast doesn’t seem too sunny, as they might get cheated by partners and friends. It is not a very good year in terms of health either; so they must go for regular checkups.
Lucky numbers, colours and flowers
For 2023, these people can keep a note of a few astrological aspects. Their lucky numbers include three, four and nine, and their flowers are plantain lily and snapdragon; their lucky colours are red, blue, pink and purple. However, they must be careful of dark brown, dark yellow and white colours, as well as the numbers one, seven and eight.
If you are born in the Year of the Rabbit, you probably share similar characteristics with noted celebrities who also have the same governing Chinese zodiac sign.
Check out which celebrities were born in the Year of the Rabbit
This story first appeared here.
Star sign: Aquarius
Date of birth: 17 February 1963
Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
One of the most famous people to be born in the Year of the Rabbit, Michael Jordan is a renowned NBA basketball player who led the Chicago Red Bulls through six NBA championships. He has also launched his range of basketball shoes called the Air Jordans with Nike, which takes its name from his on-court moniker. Jordan also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Image credit: NBA
Star sign: Gemini
Date of birth: 4 June 1975
Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
A Hollywood A-lister, Angelina Jolie is known for her fantastic performances in Mr And Mrs Smith (2005), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie franchise (2001-2003). Her other notable works includes Gia (1998), Changeling (2008), The Tourist (2010) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) and has also won an Academy Award for her role as a supporting actor in the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted.
Jolie is also known for her charitable and humanitarian work and was named a UN Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR in 2010. In fact, she has also adopted children from several distressed countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Ethiopia.
Image credit: Wanted/ © 2008 – Universal Studios/ IMDb
Star sign: Pisces
Date of birth: 14 March 1879
Place of birth: Ulm, Württemberg, Germany
A pioneering figure in theoretical physics, Albert Einstein is known for his Theory of Special and General Relativity which creates the foundation of Quantum Physics. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize “for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.”
Image credit: Ferdinand Schmutzer – http://www.bhm.ch/de/news_04a.cfm?bid=4&jahr=2006/ Public domain/ via Wikimedia Commons
Star sign: Taurus
Date of birth: 2 May 1975
Place of birth: Leytonstone, East London, England
Besides being a prolific former England footballer, David Beckham also runs a successful business venture, DB Ventures, which manages all his brand endorsements like Adidas and Tudor watches, as well as manages his whisky label Haig Club. Beckham is married to a former member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham.
Image credit: David Beckham/ Instagram
Star sign: Gemini
Date of birth: 9 June 1963
Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, USA
Actor and musician par excellence, Johnny Depp is another renowned celebrity born in the Year of the Rabbit. In the 1990s, he appeared in films like Cry-Baby and Edward Scissorhands, which showcased his diverse acting range.
The 2005 film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was another ground-breaking portrayal of Willie Wonka. Known for his impressive movie transformations, the unforgettable depiction of Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and Peter Pan in Finding Neverland (2004) earned him Academy Award nominations.
Image credit: Johnny Depp/Instagram
Star sign: Leo
Date of birth: 13 August 1962
Place of birth: Tamil Nadu, India
Late Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor has been the leading lady in several highest-grossing Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Known as the ‘golden girl’ of Indian cinema, some of her outstanding performances include films like Sadma (1983), Chandni (1989), Mr India (1987), English Vinglish (2012) and Mom (2017). She also received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013. Sridevi is survived by her husband, film director and producer Boney Kapoor and two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Image credit: English Vinglish/ IMDb
Star sign: Capricorn
Date of birth: 13 January 1987
Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
South Korean actor and singer Lee Seung-gi is one of the famous people born in the Year of the Rabbit. He released his debut album Nabangui Ggum in 2004 and the following year, he made his acting debut with the MBC sitcom Nonstop 5. However, it was the 2009 SBS drama, Brilliant Legacy, which became a breakthrough for him as an actor.
Image credit: 이승기 Leeseunggi/ @leeseunggi.official/ Instagram
Star sign: Pisces
Date of birth: 22 February 1987
Place of birth: Cheongju, South Korea
Korean actress Han Hyo-joo was born in the Year of the Rabbit and has made a mark for herself in the entertainment industry. She debuted in 2005 with the series Nonstop 5 and the film My Boss, My Teacher.
However, it was the 2006 film Ad-Lib Night that established her as a leading actress and her breakthrough role came in the 2009 drama series Brilliant Legacy. The following year, she also starred in the historical drama series Dong Yi.
Image credit: Hanhyojoo/ @hanhyojoo222/ Instagram
Star sign: Taurus
Date of birth: 6 May 1987
Place of birth: Gwangju, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
Another Korean actress born under the rabbit zodiac is Moon Geun-young. She is known for her roles in the 2003 horror flick A Tale of Two Sisters and the 2004 rom-com film My Little Bride. The latter earned her the title of ‘the nation’s younger sister’ for her cuteness.
In 2010, she stepped out of her comfort and essayed the role of a villain in the 2010 hit, Cinderella’s Stepsister. She is also known for her charitable endeavours.
Image credit: Catch The Ghost/ IMDb
Star sign: Gemini
Date of birth: 22 May 1987
Place of birth: Belgrade, Serbia
Top seed tennis star Novak Djokovic is another famous person born in the Year of the Rabbit. With an ATP ranking of 5, he has won 21 Grand Slams and has won the Australian Open for a record nine times. Counted among stalwarts like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic is equally adept on the grass and concrete courts and has created brilliant sporting memories at Wimbledon, US Open and French Open matches. Most recently, on 20 November 2022, he won the ATP Nitto Cup after ousting Norway’s Casper Ruud.
Image credit: Novak Djokovic/ @DjokerNole/ Twitter
Star sign: Libra
Date of birth: 14 October 1939
Place of birth: New York, USA
Ace American designer Ralph Lauren is synonymous with revolutionising the way men’s and women’s fashion is perceived today. From formal suits and dresses to polo shirts and feminine gowns, every piece of apparel created by the eponymous brand features fitted tailoring and the monogram of a polo player.
Known for dressing countless A-listed celebrities and ushering in new silhouettes and designs at every fashion week, the brand gained immense limelight when it designed clothes for the male actors of the 1974 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby and later, for Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in 1977 Annie Hall. In 2019, he became the first American to be proclaimed honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE).
Image credit: Ralph Lauren/ Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris – © WireImage.com/IMDb
Star sign: Libra
Date of birth: 14 October 1939
Place of birth: Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA
Born in the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most illustrious actors who is known for his versatile performances in films like Mr and Mrs Smith (2005), Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).
In 2009, he teamed up with American director Quentin Tarantino and starred in Inglourious Basterds, and again in 2019 for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, for which he bagged an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award in the supporting role category.
Like his former wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt is also known for his extensive humanitarian work.
Image credit: Ad Astra/ IMDb
Star sign: Aries
Date of birth: 27 March 1963
Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA
The incredibly talented director, Quentin Tarantino is known for his blockbuster action flicks with high-voltage action sequences, curt dialogues and star-studded casts deeply rooted in pop culture.
After just two years of his debut in 1992, Tarantino’s 1994 blockbuster hit Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and an Oscar for best original screenplay. He went on to make hits like Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019), which received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image credit: Conan/ IMDb
Star sign: Libra
Date of birth: 5 October 1975
Place of birth: Reading, Berkshire, England
Kate Winslet shot to fame with her role as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 evergreen classic Titanic, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio who played Jack. She strayed from mainstream commercial films to pursue independent projects and starred in films such as Holy Smoke (1999) and Quills (2000). Over the years, she made a niche for herself by choosing offbeat characters.
In 2004, Winslet essayed the role of a woman who remembers nothing about a painful relationship after a medical procedure in Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. She was reunited with DiCaprio for Revolutionary Road (2008), which won her a Golden Globe Award while The Reader, the same year, won her, her first Oscar.
Image credit: Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind/ IMDb
Star sign: Capricorn
Date of birth: 30 December 1975
Place of birth: California, USA
A golfing billionaire, Tiger Woods turned pro as early as 1996 and is a 15-time major winner. In 1997, he became the first African American or golfer of Asian descent to win the Masters tournament. He also created a record of winning all four major golf titles consecutively — the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open (Open Championship) and the PGA Championship — when he won the 2001 Masters trophy.
In 2019, the then US President Donald Trump conferred him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Despite a risky fifth back surgery in 2021, Woods returned to the course in April 2022, competing at the Masters.
Image credit: Tiger Wood/ Twitter
