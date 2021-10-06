From renowned environmentalist venture Green Monday, Green Common is unveiling a brand new 2-storey flagship eatery and marketplace on Wednesday, October 6 2021 – Green Common Nexxus.

An update on and expansion of its plant-based concept stores scattered around Hong Kong, Green Common Nexxus is a four-in-one vegan eatery and marketplace with gourmet dine-in, a coffee and drinks bar, a grab-and-go section and a mini grocery mart.

The flagship comes with a fresh new revamp featuring a soothing teal-mint “Aqua” and white palette that’s present throughout the two floors’ interiors, packaging and merchandise.

Ground floor

Coffee and drinks bar

First floor restaurant

As you enter, you’re greeted by the dairy-free coffee and drinks bar where oat milk is the default option – courtesy of UK milk-alternative brand Minor Figures – where you can choose from locally roasted coffees (including dark roasted and full-bodied blends) and superfood smoothies (new breakfast specials include an avocado green tea flaxseed and beetroot banana). Also present on the ground floor is a vegan bakery and a section with healthy meals-to-go made daily in-house.







The expansion of its grocery sees sections dedicated to vegan products for those with food restrictions, like the keto diet or a gluten intolerance, as well as freezers and fridges stocked with familiar ready-made frozen meals and every plant-based product you’ll ever want from well-known brands like OmniFoods, JUST Egg, Heura, Beyond Meat and more.

Walk a few stairs up to the restaurant on the first floor serving up completely vegan Asian fusion dishes. Some sumptuous highlights include the Lolli-OmniPork, a crispy plant-based meatball glazed in a sweet and sour sauce on a stick, a reimagined “beef” wellington with OmniPork Luncheon, mushroom and truffle sauce wrapped in roasted vegan pastry sheets, and the ochazuke made with OmniCrab and tororo kombu served with roasted brown rice genmaicha tea.

Lolli-OmniPork

Smoked Wellington

Ochazuke

Vegan wines and sake

And as animal products are often incorporated in the making of alcohol (such as egg whites or gelatine as fining agents in winemaking), Green Common Nexxus has sourced vegan-certified wines and sakes from all over the world – available to enjoy at the restaurant in November.

Green Common Nexxus opens on Wednesday, October 6 2021.

Green Common Nexxus, Shop G01 & 101, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road, Central; +852 2727 6682