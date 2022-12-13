How HEAL Medical Group is Transforming Healthcare for Women

Ed Tam founded HEAL Medical Group to transform the way women view, access and experience healthcare.

To say that our collective outlook on ourselves and the world around us has been turned upside down over the last several years would be an understatement. Whether it’s how we spend our time and resources, or the things and relationships we value, priorities have certainly been reshuffled. And one indisputable silver lining that’s emerged from it all? A new-found urgency to take our physical and mental health into our own hands. Empowering that since 2019 is HEAL Medical Group, a forward-thinking and multi-disciplinary healthcare company founded by Ed Tam, which not only helps patients tackle their most pressing healthcare issues, but acts as a compassionate platform for important healthcare dialogues.

HEAL Medical Group CEO Ed Tam

Boasting three – soon-to-be four – outlets in the heart of Central that specialise in a wide spectrum of preventative and curative care, including internal medicine, surgery, aesthetic, mental health and IVF. Led by a team of physicians and specialist doctors, the group (which is part of the healthcare holding company, New Frontier) has quickly become a healthcare establishment in a city that’s increasingly seeking accessibility, sophistication and inclusivity in their healthcare services. “HEAL started with the simple belief that exceptional care should be made available to as many people as possible,” says HEAL’s CEO Tam, whose diverse background spanning technology, design and healthcare gave him the unique foresight to reassess “every bit of the healthcare delivery model to see how we can do things better” and reengineer a business model that “democratises exceptional healthcare”, focusing on expertise, positivity, integrity, and compassion – encapsulated in the motto LiveEPIC – to provide the utmost patient experience. Among the leading ways that HEAL Medical Group has been achieving this is by placing women in the vanguard of change. Indeed, numerous studies have shown that healthy women are the backbone of healthy societies; that prioritising the health and wellbeing of women and young girls alike is the first step to fostering not only thriving families but also, by extension, communities and societies. Tam himself is a staunch believer in equipping women with all the tools and knowledge they need regarding their health and wellbeing to move forward into a better world. “Women-led communities are powerful in the transmission of information, cascading of knowledge, and building of movements that are so important for healthcare and the context we are living in today,” says Tam. “I think women by and large are more conscientious about themselves and the people around them. Their greater sense of empathy, I think, is what drives them to care for others.”

HEAL Medical Group’s outlets provide a welcome respite for women in the city

Certainly, most of us won’t hesitate to credit the strong, powerful women in our lives for helping us rally from our most vulnerable moments – whether that be a heart-warming bowl of chicken soup, lovingly prepared by mum, or an unexpected nudge or word of wisdom. “Never underestimate soft power,” enthuses Tam. “People facing health concerns often lack the courage to see a doctor for the fear of bad news. It takes strong, convincing people to get them over the line – often, they’re the strong women in our lives.” Yet, in their unswerving effort to care for others, it is perhaps of greater importance that women invest just as equally in their own physical and mental wellbeing. To that end, HEAL Medical Group – of which Tam takes pride in its significant portion of female doctors and professionals – brings their mission one step further in creating a safe, supportive and nurturing environment that’s committed to empowering women across all walks of life in their search for what contributes to their best selves, both inside and out. In addition to the group’s flagship multi-specialist centre HEAL Medical that features an established obstetrics and gynaecology (OBGYN) and mental health clinics, under the umbrella is also HEAL Aesthetic, Hong Kong’s first private members’ club dedicated to aesthetic and wellness transformation through harnessing the ancient methods of traditional Chinese medicine in tandem with modern technology. It’s accompanied by HEAL Oncology, a boutique oncology centre that offers prevention, screening and treatments of cancer, which sees many of their female patients visit for their breast and gynaecology needs.

Encouraging women to take charge of their own physical and mental wellbeing

Next on the horizon? The highly anticipated grand opening of HEAL Medical Group’s fourth outlet, slated for March 2023: HEAL Fertility will be a specialised IVF centre designed to provide clear and non-judgemental advice surrounding issues of infertility as well as egg-freezing, hereby tackling a complex and still in some ways, a taboo topic that a rising number of women and families in Hong Kong and around the world find themselves faced with. “We believe individuals and families should have the right to take ownership of their reproductive health, free of judgement, and at a price point that they can afford,” says Tam. As HEAL Medical Group charges ahead towards its vision to upend the healthcare industry and fill gaps in the market where patient needs are unmet or inadequately addressed, Tam also reveals with excitement a new opportunity to explore territories in the realm of family health and early childhood development, particularly around autism. The group, he explains, is in the process of studying best-in-class models around the world and assembling a team to “help the many children and families suffering from the condition to get the best start in life that they all deserve”.



Calming and serene treatment rooms

Driving the heart and soul of their mission, however, continues to be the group’s desire to ignite positive and long-lasting change among patients, women, and the community at large in the ways that they view, access, and experience quality healthcare. The hope is that ultimately, people will be able to take an active role when it comes to their health and wellbeing – all within the context of compassion and kindness. “As a healthcare provider, we must create platforms for people to voice their concerns, exchange ideas and catalyse change in their communities. As a group, over the past year, we have conducted over 200 interviews and seminars on various health topics; we are also developing apps to make certain health topics more accessible and timely. And we are always looking to work with NGOs to multiply our impact,” says an impassioned Tam. “I think we all have important and unique roles to play in shaping the health outcomes this current and future generations.

