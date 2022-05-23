Interiors and Aesthetics: The Magic of Carpets

What’s the most visually significant purchase for a living space? Sandra Kwong talks to the experts at Miss Amara and Tai Ping Carpets, whose answers may surprise you.

The art of interiors is highly personal: when it comes to choosing pieces for your own home, there’s bound to be an excess of back and forth, with or without a professional’s opinion – and, of course, multiple mood-board inspirations. When we go on to consider key visually prominent pieces within the household, the mind jumps perhaps to a statement couch, or even a gorgeous vintage shelf. And yes, furniture such as those certainly qualify as significant purchases, but there’s another item we often overlook, one that in reality plays the most important role in tying a room together – and it might not be what you expect. It’s a carpet.

Credit: Miss Amara

“Back in 2014, my husband and I were trying to purchase a rug,” says Alexandra Tanya Weller of online carpet and rug specialist Miss Amara. “What we found was never-ending closing sales or websites that would just dump endless product photos on to its pages with no rhyme nor reason. We quickly realised that to be inspired, being able to visualise how a rug would transform a space in-situ was key to a purchase; and that’s how our company was born.”

Miss Amara offers customers complimentary consultations with the team’s online stylists as a no-obligation opinion prior to the purchase. Eager shoppers can simply send photos of their home and the team curates a selection of carpets especially for their spaces.

“It’s funny, because most of our customers don’t need the advice and already have a great idea of what works for their rooms, but sometimes it’s nice to get a little reassurance as you definitely don’t buy a rug every day,” says Weller.

“Most interior designers will tell you that, bar renovations, a rug is the single most impactful way to change up your space, because it literally ‘carpets’ your surface. A rug or carpet acts as a visual boundary to the eyes, so you can’t help but be drawn to the anchor of that space. Aside from the visual aspect of a carpet, there’s the textural aspect too. There’s absolutely nothing better than sinking your toes into a gorgeous plush pile after a long day.”

Credit: Tai Ping Carpets

This was a sentiment understood long ago by the team at Tai Ping Carpets, which was founded in Hong Kong in 1956 by brothers Lawrence and Horace Kadoorie and a group of international friends, who aimed to develop the industry and provide employment to migrant workers. While the colony had hosted a small textile presence before the establishment of Tai Ping, it was entrepreneurial Chinese refugees who modernised the industry with advanced equipment and expertise.

Since the company’s inception, Tai Ping has been creating meticulously crafted products admired by the world’s most discerning clientele, and as global demand steadily increased, what began in a humble two-storey villa metamorphosed into a purpose-built factory.

“Our factories are wholly owned, making us a vertically integrated enterprise and allowing us to take care of all aspects of carpet production in-house at our factories,” says a Tai Ping representative. “We carefully source our raw materials and spin and dye our yarn in-house, giving us total control of the dyeing process and the ability to create completely custom colours. Approximately 80 percent of our carpets are custom made, and in the last decade we’ve seen growing popularity in styles with bold colours and non-traditional shapes.

“Being the most noticeable piece of decoration, a carpet serves as a conductor of a symphony. A space with a carefully chosen rug is welcoming and makes a great first impression. It reveals personality and sets a versatile and sophisticated tone for a home. Our team at Tai Ping will guide a customer every step of the way in choosing the rug that works best for their interiors and fulfil their functional needs. To streamline the process, carpet-design software was developed specially for the company’s in-house team to facilitate design and production. The most challenging part of this industry is the ability to strike a balance between upholding sustainability responsibilities and producing the perfect handcraft product cost-effectively, so we’ve shifted a focus to adopting recycled and sustainable materials in our product line-up.”

Credit: Miss Amara

While the aesthetics of a chosen piece can certainly add to creating a beautiful space, there are clearly fabrics that work best in a city as humid as Hong Kong as well as the wear and tear of daily family use.

“We intentionally curate products and collections that cater to kids and pets, taking the stress out of owning a rug,” says Weller. “For something that requires less maintenance, we offer a range of synthetic fibres that mimic the feel of wool, are non-shed and have stain-resistant properties. In Hong Kong, popular purchases tend to be natural-fibre rugs styled with linen in that relaxed, vacay, always-on-holiday vibe.”

So, while we can’t leisurely fly out without facing a lengthy hotel quarantine on return just yet, perhaps the next best thing to try now is to jazz up the abode. After all, who doesn’t love a gorgeous piece of tapestry?