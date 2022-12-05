Weekly Horoscope: A Tarot Reading of December 5 – December 11, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s dive deep and take a look at this week’s December horoscope.
A powerful and mighty full moon shall illuminate the night skies this week. This is the final full moon of the year, and the divine Lady Luna shall be blessing us all with her benevolent glow. To make the most of it, it’s important that we allow ourselves to let go off all our restraints and give into our emotional states. This can be scary, as our emotions can take us to places we’re far too scared of exploring. However, we have nothing to worry about, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
Here’s the weekly horoscope for December
This story first appeared here.
This is your week to shine and dazzle the world with your inherent magnificence. There’s no need to swallow your light and limit yourself. Every victory and success you achieve – no matter how grand or how mundane – is a result of your hard work and efforts. Thus, feel free to celebrate those moments to the fullest. Pay attention to your ‘gut instincts’, for they will always guide you to your highest and best interests. Follow it without any hesitation!
You have nothing to worry about, Taurus, for you should remember that you are always protected by divine cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’. They are constantly watching over you with loving eyes and are forever keeping you safe. Do not be afraid to surrender all your worries and concerns to them, for they shall find ways to neutralise or even eliminate them from your life. Have faith, and don’t be afraid to ask them for help in your time of need. Gratitude is a powerful motto for you to apply this week. Every good thing that happens to you – no matter how grand or minute – is a blessing. Expressing gratitude for it, from the depth of your heart will allow miracles to manifest within your life. Work your magic!
This is a week for you to rise up to the occasion, Gemini, and allow yourself to take on whatever ‘The Universe’ throws your way with your head held high. Honour your inner force, for all you need to succeed is within your heart and soul. You don’t need to look elsewhere for any single thing. Look deep within, and you will discover everything you need available abundantly. Follow life’s natural rhythm and witness the abundant wonder of the life you’ve been blessed with.
This is a full moon week, Cancer, and thus your ruler, The Moon, is blessing you with abundant power and energy. Rather than fight against the tides of time, if you mindfully listen to your heart and soul, you may find yourself swimming with the currents of life. Pay attention to your intuition – for not only shall it be incredibly heightened this week, but you may be surprised how ‘spot-on’ it shall be. So much so, that it might even scare you! Do not be afraid of your inherent divine powers. Honour them. Embrace them. For they shall serve you well in your time of need in unexpected ways that might even pleasantly surprise you.
Sometimes, in order to discover our true strength and power, we need to take a step back and introspect. To act swiftly might seem bold and daring, but sometimes it may be better to stay calm and watch how situations play out naturally without any stress from your side. Silence is a powerful weapon in situations where we’re being pushed and tested. Don’t give into the temptation of reacting too soon. Doing so might just help you less, while giving others fodder to entertain themselves at your expense! Hence, in situations where you usually get riled up, take a deep breath, and remain steadfast and silent. Then smile internally as it freaks people out, and things automatically start going your way!
This is a powerful week for you, Virgo, as there are divine cosmic channels of deep spiritual wisdom, as well as abundance and prosperity opening up for you. Whether you’re a sceptic or a true believer – it doesn’t matter, for all of you shall be receiving these ‘divine downloads’ from ‘The Universe’. Pay attention to signs and omens, for everything can contain mysterious clues to unlock your own greatness. Pay special attention to repeating number patterns – especially, but not limited to – 111, 1111, 555, 5555, and 999. Seeing them is a sign that you’re connected to your Angels, and they’re watching over you with love.
It’s high time for you to move beyond the limitations – self-imposed, as well as, inflicted upon by external circumstances – that are only keeping you from reaching your highest potential. Do not be afraid to cut cords with toxic relationships – whether it is to people, situations, habits, and routines, or even belief systems that disempower you. Cutting those cords may just prove to be the biggest act of self-love you could possibly ever do. You’re being protected by powerful heavenly forces that shall always have your back no matter what.
This is a week for you to connect with your feminine side. Irrespective of the gender you were born in, or identify as, we all have aspects of the divine feminine within our mind, body, and soul – that play out in the most surprising ways. Thus, feel free to honour yourself, and indulge in some much-needed self-care. Whether it’s a day at a luxury spa, a trip to your regular salon for a much needed ‘mani-pedi’, or even go out dancing with a couple of your closest friends. Journaling can work wonders. Barefoot walks on grass at dawn, or salt-water soaks in bathtubs can be powerfully healing, as well as, illuminating.
‘The Universe’ wants you to know that all your prayers have been heard, and they are being answered in subtle and mysterious ways. Trust that you are being guided by divine forces to your greatest good. Your faith can truly move mountains as long as you remain steadfast in it. Just be sure not to cross that thin line that separates faith and fanaticism. Doing so, might create blocks in your abundance and prosperity. Thus, be mindful. Remember, your faith is your personal and private asset. Don’t put it on display for the world to see. You are loved by ‘The Universe’ unconditionally. Trust – and marvel at the miracles that occur!
Powerful doors are opening for you, Capricorn. Be ready to walk through them with your head held high. If things have been stalled or not working – you can breathe a sigh of relief – for those blockages are being removed by the divine forces of ‘The Universe’. Thus, not just this week, but in the following weeks ahead leading into the new year, you’ll notice yourself progressing at a faster pace than before. Trust that you are being guided by ‘The Universe’ towards your highest good and surrender to it completely with an open mind and an open heart. Positive affirmations may work wonders like never before. Chant them generously!
This is a time for you to start expanding your horizons by enhancing your knowledge. In order to evolve, we need to constantly keep on learning. Thus, it might be beneficial to keep an eye out for a formal course, or an informal method (like using online tutorials) of learning something new. It can be anything – from a new language to even a whole new field of study. It can also be upgrading your existing skill set so that you can keep up with ever changing times and trends, without falling behind the curve. You’ll be surprised when it’ll come in handy in ways you never expected it.
Our generosity can be the greatest super-power. The more we give freely from a place of love within our hearts, the more blessings, and boons we receive. You have so much to give to the world, and those around you. Do not be afraid to do so. Just be sure that you have healthy and well-established boundaries that are firmly drawn. With strong boundaries, you may even discover that the more you give, the more you’re actually receiving in return. Almost as though you’re attaining a divine grace of sorts every time you give from your heart. Own your generous spirit, whilst honouring yourself in the process, and experience waves of love and inspiration that’ll flow abundantly your way!