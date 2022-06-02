Weekly Horoscope: A Tarot Reading of May 30 – June 5, 2022

Mercury shall officially end its retrograde this week! Yes, there will be a period of ‘overlap’ where we can feel its chaotic dregs. However, the retrograde shall end this week, and things shall hopefully return to order – or at least be less chaotic. The week ahead begins with a powerful New Moon, allowing the stars to share beautiful messages to help us navigate through this time. These have been lovingly divined by the Tarot and delivered to you with the wish that you have a brilliant week ahead!

June 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries June 2022 Horoscope

This isn’t the time to back down. This is the time to stand up tall, face the opposition, look them straight in the eye, and then – charge full speed ahead! This is the time to show the world what you’re made of, as well as, remind them why you are not someone to be trifled with. If chaotic forces come at you in full swing, give them a much-needed kick and show them who’s boss! Just remember, do not get carried away. So many powerful warriors only fall flat because their pride gets the better of them, and in the process – their greatest weakness is revealed – and thus, they get defeated in spite of their superior prowess. Be mindful, even in the heat of the moment – that’ll ensure your victory.

It’s also important to remember that your true strength doesn’t come from a string of victories. It actually comes when you’re down, and all odds are against you. This is when, ‘The Universe’ forces you to be vulnerable and dig deep within your heart and soul, to find the strength and courage to get back up and start afresh. Making a fresh start can be one of the scariest things ever. Most people would rather stay in toxic cycles than start from square one. Doing so is the ultimate act of cowardice. You’re no coward – you’re a powerful child of Mars – the god of war and victory! Stand up and show the world who you truly are!

Taurus June 2022 Horoscope

After being empowered for an entire month of your ‘season’, now comes the onset of ennui, where you’re left with the question – ‘so what next?’. Even the most practical and steadfast of you tend to get bogged down by this question because it triggers an anxious chord within you. This is because your beautiful earthy selves feel best when you’re ‘put to work’. You thrive when you’re doing something that’s both constructive, as well as, meaningful. Having a visible goal is what drives you to do your best work, as well as, enables you to enjoy the beauty of life’s simple pleasures all the more during your downtime. However, do not fear, for this frustrating moment is actually a powerful blessing in disguise!

This is the quiet before the storm. This is the period when the earth is replenishing itself after a bountiful harvest. This is the time to recover, rest, and recharge – because the weeks that follow bring with them many opportunities that will have you on your toes, and in your productive ‘happy place’. Hence, do not stress yourself out and be emotionally overwhelmed. Just learn to be present in the moment, and remember – it’s okay to just be. After all, we are human beings, not human doings!

Gemini June 2022 Horoscope

Congratulations, Gemini! This is the last week of Mercury’s chaotic retrograde. In fact, because it’s your season currently, you’ll experience the benefits of Mercury’s direct path earlier than the rest of the zodiacal jungle. It’s only fair – considering you also experience the chaotic onslaught of your planet’s mischievous backward path more than anyone else. So why not enjoy some benefit of it all? Hence, this week, let your freak flag fly – and allow yourself to do things you normally wouldn’t. ‘The Universe’ is being kind to you, and hence, will let you get away with it. However, just remember – don’t push your luck!

For some of you on a spiritual path, this week can also be quite enlightening. Massive downloads are being ethereally streamed to you from major Divine sources. A powerful meditative practice will enable you to make the most of them. Even if you are the sceptical sort – pay attention to signs, omens, ‘freaky coincidences’, and even repeating number patterns – especially 1111. These are the tools that ‘The Universe’ communicates with us. The more you notice them, the more you’re attuned to your ‘spirit squad’ that consists of your guides, guardians, ancestors, and angels. Be receptive to their messages and see how your life becomes all the more magical!

Cancer June 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, we try to avoid the unpleasant aspects of life – especially when they are linked with the murky and shadowy aspects of our psyche. After all, there is so much going on not just in your life, but also in the collective consciousness at large, it only makes sense not to bog ourselves down with the darkness. However, it’s important that you not only face your darkness – but also embrace it this week. For the more we try to suppress, ignore, or avoid it altogether – the more powerful it gets, and the more persistently it haunts us – crippling us in ways we cannot even dare imagine. However, by looking it straight in the eye, and having the strength to (gasp!) embrace and accept it – we disempower it, and eventually – we are free from it!

The darkness isn’t a bad thing. After all, seeds germinate in the darkness of the earth they’re buried within. This week, rather than be exhausted by fighting a never-ending battle to suppress the shadowy sides of your soul – let them out, and set them free. Of course, be sure you have enough resources and a strong support system to help you do so! A good therapist and a healer can work wonders for you – all you need to do is be strong enough to ask for their help.

Leo June 2022 Horoscope

Not every burden is yours to carry. Nor do you need to take on the massive responsibility for things that are not the only way out of your professional, as well as, your emotional, mental, and spiritual capabilities.

Yes, there are many who look up to you in their moment of need. And yes, no one can do things as amazing as you can. However, at the end of the day, even the powerful, omniscient, almighty sun eventually sets in the west – allowing it to rise again the next day and dazzle the world with its life-giving light. It’s okay to say no – it could be the biggest act of self-love you can do for yourself!

Setting boundaries, is also a powerful act of self-love, because doing so shows, ‘The Universe’, that you honour yourself enough to protect yourself from the violating demands of others. Boundaries teach us about self-respect, and the stronger and clearer they are, the more people will learn to respect them, and thus, will honour your presence all the more. Do not be afraid to delegate. You’ll be surprised how many people will be more than happy to help and support you whenever you need them. All you have to do is ask!

Virgo June 2022 Horoscope

This is your ruler, Mercury’s, final week in its mischievous retrograde path. However, before you can run out and celebrate – remember, that you still got to make it through this week. I know – this retrograde has been quite the drag! Nevertheless, this is a powerful time to clear out the remaining dregs – those physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual cobwebs that are stubbornly stuck to our body (literally, metaphorically, and ethereally). If it’s too much for you to handle, take the help of a qualified therapist and healer.

Yes, this clearing out is important for you because – not only will it help you overcome repetitive patterns (and relationships – especially the one with yourself) that have taken a toxic turn, but it shall also enable you to start with a clean slate as you take on the world and all the opportunities that are coming your way. Some of you would benefit from taking on a hobby or skill that you can do with both your hands – like knitting. Not only will it be incredibly therapeutic, but it could help you attain incredible moments of clarity in ways you least expect it. And no – texting and scrolling social media doesn’t count. However, playing with animals – especially dogs and cats – does!

Libra June 2022 Horoscope

For those of you who are on a spiritual path, this could perhaps be one of the most powerful weeks for you. Powerful forces within the heavenly realms are sending important spiritual downloads your way through etheric channels that can perhaps unlock the mysteries of ‘The Universe’, or at least, the mysteries of why in spite of your love for all things balanced and harmonious, you seem to enjoy inviting chaos from the outside, as well as, from within. Pay attention to signs, omens, ‘delightfully ironic coincidences’, and repetitive number patterns – especially 555 or 5555, but not limited to them. Seeing them is a sign that you’re attuned to your ‘spirit squad’, and are ready to receive their divine guidance with an open mind and an open heart.

Those of you who are not on a spiritual path; especially those who couldn’t be bothered to even entertain the thought of meditating – guess what – you’re still going to be affected by it all! Be mindful and pay attention to your surroundings, as well as, all that’s going on within you. Your body is a powerful intuitive machine, that’s constantly trying to communicate with you – not just about your health, but also about all the obstacles in your path ahead. Maybe it’s time to start developing a daily (or at least regular) mindfulness practice.

Scorpio June 2022 Horoscope

True strength doesn’t come from brute force, nor does it come from being aggressive and constantly retaliating. The true measure of our strength is the amount of love that our heart can give unconditionally, without us feeling drained, overwhelmed, or taxed in any which way. In other words, when we’re able to give without feeling drained, and without the slightest expectation of receiving anything in return – that is a true barometer of our strength. Why you may ask? It’s because embracing this quality will prevent you from being destroyed when you do not receive validation of any sort. Nothing anyone can say or do will affect you in any way.

Even if daggers are being constantly thrown at you – you’ll be able to navigate swiftly and smoothly – almost like you’re floating through it all, leaving all the ‘haters’ gobsmacked with their jaws dangling inches over the floor. After all, the best revenge is to live well, free from the burdens of past betrayals. In order to have that glorious edge over others, the only thing you can do is to practice the art of forgiveness. Yes, I know, that’s something incredibly hard to do – especially when your heart still pains over the trauma of the past. However, there’s a reason why they say, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” Give it a try, you’ll be surprised how powerful it is.

Sagittarius June 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about giving other’s a much-needed hand. This is a powerful time where the chances of earning brilliant ‘karmic goodies’, are incredibly high. The best way to increase the amount of ‘good karma’ within our lives is by putting the needs of others before our very own. No, I’m not expecting you to be saintly – in spite of your rather evangelical moments. It’s more about allowing compassion and empathy to take the lead and be the prime motivator behind your actions, instead of personal gain and the need to constantly prove you’re right (yes, I went there).

The thing is, when we are able to help others from a space of zero expectations, we open ourselves to powerful blessings that not only heal and uplift our life but also help heal generational wounds and remove spiritual debts within our lineage. The blessings do get diminished when we give the help from the point of view of personal gain, as well as, to feel superior even in the most subtle way. Just be sure, you do not feel depleted or drained or even unnecessarily taxed in any which way. Be mindful of this and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Capricorn June 2022 Horoscope

We must understand that wherever we go, we carry our baggage with us. Not all baggage is necessarily bad. After all, it can help keep us grounded and humble, preventing us from flying off the handle. However, a lot of the baggage is unnecessary, and carrying it around can cripple us in ways that would block our progress. In many cases, it may also derail us off our path, leading us to become lost and without a clue in which direction to turn. The good thing about you is that you have perhaps the strongest levels of personal will and tenacity that enables you to attain your goals irrespective of the burdens you carry. However, wouldn’t life be so much easier, if you learned to let go of that load?

The past isn’t meant to be attached to us like prison shackles. It’s meant to be released and let go. This week, take it upon yourself to make peace with your past, heal it, and release it with love. If need be, take the help of a qualified and trustworthy therapist or healer to help guide you through this powerful process. It may not be the easiest thing to do, but it will definitely make the journey of life an easier one.

Aquarius June 2022 Horoscope

As every skilled poker player will tell you – keep your cards close to your chest! Not everything needs to be revealed, and not everything is meant to be known by everyone and anyone. However, that being said, sometimes it’s good to give a little ‘tease’ now and then. That way their interest shall remain piqued and their curiosity will always itch at them – causing them to always wonder about you.

However, sometimes even though silence is worth its weight in gold, not everyone is smart enough to decipher subtle and non-verbal cues. To expect them to read your mind and understand what you want out of them without actually telling them – well, that’s rather unfair, isn’t it? Hence, the advice to you this week is to reveal what is necessary for clear and concise terms – without any room for misinterpretation or any ‘Chinese-whisper’ style deviations. This way, not only do you have to deal with any unnecessary and uninvited chaos, but you’ll still get to enjoy your air of mystery. Enjoy sipping tea, whilst everyone else spills theirs.

Pisces June 2022 Horoscope

Yes, we all know patience is a virtue. The way yours is tested constantly, one might consider you to be the most virtuous being of them all. However, sometimes, not everything is worth being patient for. Sometimes the sapling is just a weed. No amount of loving devotion and, ‘prayers and affirmations’, will be able to turn it into a mighty tree that shall eternally bear fruits. Rather than wasting your energy trying to ‘will’ it into what you want it to be – just cut it off, yank it from its roots, and move on ahead with your life. It’ll save you from unneeded heartache and suffering, and enable you to finally live an unburdened life.

No, there’s nothing ‘cruel’ nor ‘selfish’ about moving on and putting yourself and your own needs first. As much joy as it may give you to be ‘charitable’, it’s important that you understand that some causes are meant to be lost. That’s their own personal journey, and it has nothing to do with you. Hence, do yourself a favour and move on. You’ll be surprised how many blessings are awaiting you on the other side of this mess.