Rosewood Partners with Social Ventures HK for “Women Supporting Women” Campaign

A month-long charitable campaign, “Women Supporting Women” will see interactive online tutorials and the donation of supplies and sales to support underprivileged women in our community.

With International Women’s Day in mind, Rosewood Hong Kong is joining hands with venture philanthropic organisation Social Ventures Hong Kong for a month-long campaign — because, after all, change can’t happen overnight.

Falling on 8 March every year, International Women’s Day commemorates cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of women worldwide — as well as being a time to highlight issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

Rosewood Hong Kong Partners with Social Ventures Hong Kong for Women’s Day

The “Women Supporting Women” campaign will feature a series of virtual tutorials (running from 8 to 16 March) hosted by Rosewood’s in-house women leaders; as well as a month-long effort to donate Covid-19 supplies (such as test kits and face masks) and a portion of sales proceeds.

Describing itself as a “local impact purpose organisation”, Social Ventures Hong Kong has arranged the participation of more than 200 full-time mothers from low-income families in the campaign, with the aim of providing these women with wellness and mental health support, as well as lifting their spirits amid the latest, debilitating Covid-19 wave.

“Our annual celebration of International Women’s Day is a heartfelt cause for us and especially so now since the pandemic has caused such strain for lower-income families.” — Hoss Vetry, Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong

Virtual Empowerment

Keeping Hong Kong’s current situation — and the restrictions and limitations that come with it — in mind, Rosewood is looking to the online world to keep us connected and informed. The “Women Supporting Women” campaign includes a series of one-hour interactive virtual tutorials that will share the insights of Rosewood’s expert women hotel staff.

Some practical, some life-enriching — all designed to inspire and help those who are at a disadvantage.

“In keeping with this year’s ‘Women Supporting Women’ theme, we’re very proud that our hotel’s caring, resilient female leaders are stepping in to help empower and uplift their underprivileged sisters in our community.” — Vetry

Rosewood’s expressive art therapist Kit Sum will demonstrate some simple stretching exercises that can be performed even in the smallest home spaces; Asaya‘s wellness therapist Maggie Lee will conduct a special DIY facial workshop to zone in on self-care: a beauty regime of scrubs and organic face masks that can be made from household ingredients, and acupuncture massage.

Chef Piyawan Ketkeaw, previously at Rosewood Bangkok, will bring a touch of Thailand — teaching participants how to create Tom Kha Gai (Thai Coconut Chicken Soup), a dish easily replicated at home with simple ingredients. The hotel’s own Hong Kong-born Chef Coe Woo will share her recipe for fluffy Japanese breakfast pancakes.

And Associate Director of Housekeeping Simone Lo will share useful tips to combat COVID-19, like how to make a fabric sanitiser spray at home and more.

Florists from Blooms & Blossoms will conduct a dry floral workshop, and Rosewood’s art and craft specialists will host an “Under the Sea” soft clay crafting session for mothers and their children. Rosewood Hong Kong has arranged delivery of DIY tutorial kits for all participants, so these sessions can be joined with ease.

How to donate

As for donations — Rosewood Hong Kong is donating 3 percent of sales on all “International Women’s Day” pastries, cakes and desserts on offer at Butterfly Patisserie and the Rosewood Hong Kong online shop.

Created by French Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Cabrit, in collaboration with Chef Coe Woo, the exclusive collection features a range of pink and red-hued sweet treats, including a strawberry tart, an apple charlotte cake, a raspberry and lychee chiffon cake, and more. You can see and purchase items from the whole collection here.

In addition, the hotel and New World Development will donate 120 rapid antigen tests kits and 60 packs of ASTM level 3 “Made in Hong Kong” adult and kid face masks to the participating community families.

Find out more here.