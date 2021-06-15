As we trudge slowly towards the goal of herd immunity, homegrown brands and beyond have teamed up in a collective effort to incentivise Hong Kong’s residents. From cash prizes to shopping vouchers and multi-million dollar apartments, we’ve compiled a list of Lucky Draws for the city’s fully vaccinated.

3 Hong Kong

33 iPhone 12 Pros will be up for grabs for fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents renewing their existing contract or signing a new contract with the telecom brand. More details will be announced soon.

Airport Authority

A whopping 50,000 flight tickets will be gifted to Hong Kong residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccination before the end of September. While specific details are yet to be announced, we’ve already got our fingers crossed and maps marked for our favourite travel destinations.

Cathay Pacific

Enjoy an exclusive flight around Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific’s latest addition to the fleet, their A321neo, the world’s most advanced narrow-body aircraft. The lucky winner and their travel companions are all required to be fully vaccinated.

One million Asia Miles per winner are also up for grabs for ten lucky residents, while another 100 more will be awarded 100,000 Asia Miles each. Recipients will be able to redeem their miles across a range of categories, including flights, hotel stays and lifestyle products.

Eligible participants who are throwing their hat in the ring must be Hong Kong Identity Card holders who have been fully vaccinated before the end of August 2021. More details will be announced in due course.

Cheung Kong Group/Li Ka Shing Foundation

Walk home with the potential of up to HK$5 million in tow, jointly and generously gifted by CK Group and the Li Ka Shing Foundation. 36 lots totalling HK$20 million in vouchers will be open to fully vaccinated residents aged 18 and above. These include using the vouchers as downpayment for a new CKA flat, as well as purchases at ParknShop, Watsons, Watsons Wine, Fortress, and more.

Those who have completed their vaccination by 31 August will qualify for the drawing, with more details to be announced later.

Genting Cruise Line

Registration already live, Dream Cruises has announced prizes worth close to HK$4 million in total to be given away. Big wins include annual passes for unlimited voyages, and two-night cruise vacations in The Palace, their luxury ‘ship-within-a-ship’ concept.

Winners will be randomly selected and announced on August 6.

Goodman Group

For our motorheads or sustainability enthusiasts, the top prize from the global property development group is a Tesla Model 3 Long Range valued at over HK$500,000. Further details of the lottery, registration and prizes will be announced soon.

Great Eagle Holdings

Starting 1 June 2021, Great Eagle has announced a series of consumer promotions launched at their hotels and shopping malls until 31 August.

Hotels under the group, including The Langham, Cordis and Eaton, will offer 3,000 nights at 50% off room rates to fully vaccinated residents with proof of vaccination record. Patrons can also enjoy a 15% discount when they dine at the restaurants under the group’s hotels in Hong Kong and Ming Court Wanchai. This incentive is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Henderson Land Development

Try your hand at striking gold with six lucky draws to be held between June and September. On top of shopping vouchers worth over HK$1 million in total, 300 taels of 999 pure gold will also be up for grabs. More information for the draw to follow.

Hong Kong Disneyland

If you’re up for a little day trip between 2 and 28 June 2021, residents who have received at least one vaccination and registered for a “My Disney” account will be able to redeem a gift bag in the theme park, valued at HK$250.

Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce

Lucky draw wins totalling an immense HK$20 million will be available between July and September for Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above who have had two COVID-19 vaccinations.

Various prizes include 500 MTR annual passes, Cathay Pacific business class air tickets, hotel staycations, amusement park packages, as well as a range of dining and shopping coupons. Participants will be required to register on the special lucky draw webpage to enter, with draws taking place every fortnight. A full list will be announced at a launch ceremony in the near future.

Ocean Park

(Image: @hkoceanpark on Instagram)

Valid until 30 June 2021, residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can redeem a set of in-park discount coupons, valued at more than HK$200 in total.

Prudential Hong Kong

Citizens who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to enter the Prudential draw via their health and wellness app, Pulse by Prudential. The top prize boasts 10 possible winners for a 10-year complimentary coverage for PRUHealth VHIS VIP plan. Second prize will see 10 lucky folks receiving one complimentary 10-year individual cover of PRUChoice Travel Insurance. More details to follow.

Sasa

For beauty lovers, Sasa will be offering a prize draw with over HK$1 million worth of cash coupons to be won. Fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents will be eligible to enter with more information to be announced.

Shangri-La Group

The ideal antidote for what was a very dreary 2020, Shangri-La is giving away an entire year of free stays in their hotels worldwide. Over a hundred properties in 76 destinations await one outrageously lucky winner.

Participating residents must be aged 18 and above, and will need to have received two doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine in Hong Kong before 31 August 2021. More details will be made available soon on the Shangri-La Group website and social media channels.

Sino Group/Vaccination Lucky Draw

Valued at approximately HK$10.8 million, the grand prize is a one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong. Twenty prizes of a prepaid card or credit card with a value of HK$100,000 each make up the next, very enticing draws.

Kicking off on the morning of 15 June 2021, prizes are open to all Hong Kong residents aged 18 and above. Participants must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on or before 1 September 2021 to be eligible.

Swire Properties

For 500 lucky Hong Kong residents, Swire Properties is offering vouchers to splurge in their shopping malls. Worth HK$10,000 each, winners will be able to use their prizes in any of the company’s shopping malls in Hong Kong, including Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate Outlets. The shopping vouchers will be valid for a year.

Only participants who are fully vaccinated before the end of August 2021 will be eligible for the draw. More details will be announced in due course.

Towngas

One of our oldest-listed companies, Towngas, will be hosting five raffle sessions between August and September 2021. Shopping vouchers valued at HK$1,000 will be presented to 2,500 winners. If lady luck is on your side, you may even be one of 50 citizens who will be given HK$10,000 in shopping vouchers.

Hong Kong citizens aged 18 or above who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before mid-September 2021 are eligible to enter.

Check back on this list regularly for the most updated news.

(Hero Image: Image: Bady Abbas/ Unsplash