For the latest in motors and tech in September 2021, we’re looking at a brand new limousine from Bentley, wireless earphones from Bang & Olufsen and more…

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

British luxury motor manufacturer Bentley has promised an entirely electric line-up within the next 10 years, and though it doesn’t yet produce a single full EV, its new Flying Spur Hybrid limousine is certainly a step in the right direction. Beneath its bonnet, you won’t find either a thumping great eight- or 12-cylinder, but instead, a more modest twin-turbo V6 which, with a help of an electric motor, distributes more than 535bhp and 750Nm to all four wheels, while offering an emission-free range of around 40km. Moreover, the interior of this recently announced Odyssean limited edition of the plug-in hybrid employs sustainable materials such as tweed, which were first featured in the EXP 100 GT concept car a couple of years ago. As a glimpse of the future, however, it all looks comfortingly (and comfortably) familiar, as if an extremely posh gentleman’s club had been gently nudged into the 21st century.

Montblanc Meisterstück 146

With a representation of his purple spectacles on the black resin cap and his signature etched in miniature on the 14k-gold nib, this limited-edition Montblanc Meisterstück 146 is an immensely cool tribute to the inspirational US filmmaker Spike Lee, which also comes with a matching leather-bound notebook and even bottle of purple ink. Although we know it’s not going to make us a great director, we reckon this uniquely striking fountain pen is so so covetable that a single look was enough to tell us: “We gotta have it.”

Azimut 68

Described by Italian boatbuilder Azimut as a “yacht for the world”, the company’s new addition to the Flybridge Collection, the 21-metre 68, unusually offers buyers a choice of three main-deck layouts, so they can configure the vessel to their own requirements and lifestyle. The options comprise an open or closed central galley or an aft galley with a living area toward the bow. In all cases, the sleek and stylish 68 can accommodate up to eight people.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ

Bang & Olufsen claims its new Beoplay EQ wireless earphones are the first earbuds to feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. This means they not only offer the crystal clarity you’d expect from the Danish brand, but they also eliminate extraneous noise altogether, immersing you completely in your favourite Mahler, Miles, Madonna or Motörhead while filtering out the sounds of the city.

KEF LS50 Wireless II

Keen to splash out on a new hi-fi kit but unsure as to how it’ll sound in your living room? Audio specialist KEF’s “at home” scheme lets buyers road test its award-winning LS50 Wireless II active speaker system for up to 30 days, with absolutely no obligation