Gadgets, Motors & Tech: 5 Luxury Items We Have Our Eye on this Month

By Jon Wall
Editor-in-Chief
26 Aug 2021
Gadgets, Motors & Tech: 5 Luxury Items We Have Our Eye on this Month

From the best motors, to tech toys and more, here are five luxury items we have are our eye on this month.

BMW Motorrad 2022 R nineT Urban GS

5 Luxury Items We Have Our Eye on this Month, BMW Motorrad 2022 R nineT Urban GS

As it looks as if we’ll all be tooling around town for the foreseeable future, BMW Motorrad has just the wheels for adventure-minded but city-bound bikers. A stalwart in the German brand’s range for years, the new 2022 R nineT Urban GS packs the familiar and rugged 1,170cc boxer engine, shaft drive and classic retro styling, but now comes in a cool, black-storm metallic edition that should get heads turning wherever you roll up on it.

Prestige Yacht X70

Motors & Tech: 5 Luxury Items We Have Our Eye on this Month

Packing superyacht levels of spaciousness into a 70-foot (21-metre)-long vessel takes some doing, but the designers of Prestige Yacht’s new X70 flagship have pulled it off with aplomb. Reimagining yacht design has enabled them to maximise main-deck width, creating four spacious — and beautifully finished and furnished — areas, while also ensuring full fore-and-aft access. We frankly can’t imagine a more luxurious ocean escape this summer.

Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour

5 New Tech Items To Buy Now - Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour

Almost as good to look at when it’s turned off as when it’s on, the new Beovision Contour is the latest addition to Bang & Olufsen’s repertoire of technologically advanced TVs. With its 55-inch screen, award-winning Dolby Atmos internal audio system and minimalist lines, it’s the perfect addition to any stylish home

Ferrari 296 GTB

5 Motors To Buy Now: Ferrari 296 GTB

The first roadgoing Ferrari with a V6 engine since the delightful Dino 246 of the early 1970s, Maranello’s new 296 GTB is a very different kettle of fish — a prodigiously powerful and tech-laden hypercar that points the way towards an emissions-lite future for the Italian car manufacturer. Although the turbocharged petrol-driven component of its incredibly complex power unit displaces less than 3-litres, it alone produces a monstrous 654bhp; added to the e-motor, the whole ensemble pushes out a barely credible 818bhp, which is good for a 0-200km/h acceleration time of 7.4 seconds and a maximum in the realm of 330. Of course, it goes around corners. Of course, it stops on a dime. But with looks like these, we’d be more than happy just staring at this gorgeous creation.

Leica M10-R

Photography and Lifestyle Items To Buy Now

Anything that comes out of the Ernst Leitz camera factory gets the Prestige seal of approval, but we’re positively drooling over this M10-R which is clothed in a glossy black finish that, when aged, will reveal a gorgeously vintage patina. We Leica!

Jon Wall
Editor-in-Chief
A Hong Kong resident for more than 30 years, Jon has worked on publications devoted to culture, travel and lifestyle, as well as a short stint in daily newspapers, since the late ‘70s. He loves travel, literature, jazz, wine, aircraft and, especially, motor cars – and has occasionally been known to knock together a reasonably edible meal.
