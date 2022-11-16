Automobili Lamborghini Teases Its First All-Terrain Super Sports Car the Huracán Sterrato

Lamborghini wants to give its drivers the option to go off-road. But this time its not behind the wheel of an SUV like the Urus. That’s because the Italian luxury sports car maker has unveiled the Huracán Sterrato, a new all-terrain super sports car.

Mind you, this isn’t a concept vehicle, Automobili Lamborghini has actually built the Sterrato and will be rolling it out officially at the end of November. The new Huracán Sterrato is the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces.

If anything, it turns the concept of sportiness on its head, emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected. Lamborghini though hasn’t revealed any details beyond a few photos and a teaser of its new car.

What we do know though is that the Sterrato will be powered by a V10 engine. Likely it’s the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated powerplant producing 640 ponies you’d find at the back of the Huracán EVO. It will also boast torque vectoring four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

Naturally, due to its ‘off-road’ credentials, the Sterrato sits a little higher compared to its other sporty siblings in the Lamborghini family. Automobili Lamborghini will officially unveil its new car at the Art Basel in Miami, on November 30.

But ahead of that the automaker has already teased this unexpected super sports car to the world. The photos you see here and the video below marks the first time the Sterrato is being shown in its real skin for the first time.

(Images: Automobili Lamborghini)

This story first appeared here.