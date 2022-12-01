Ferrari Reveals the Vision Gran Turismo, Its First Virtual Motor Sports Concept Car

Now here’s a Ferrari you can probably get to ‘drive’, albeit in a virtual sense. Feast your eyes on the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, which stands as Maranello’s first virtual motor sports concept car. The closed-wheel single-seater, is designed specifically for the Gran Turismo videogame series.

The car’s design has its roots firmly in Maranello’s unparalleled racing tradition, with the number 75 on its flanks reflecting that noble heritage. The launch of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo ties into the 75th anniversary celebrations of when the marque’s first-ever racing car, the 125 S, exited the iconic factory gates in 1947, to an official close.

To mark that occasion, this model not only signifies an important step for Ferrari in the virtual environment, where it will inspire new generations of passionate drivers and enthusiasts, but also redefines the company’s stylistic language.

Future Intent

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo’s design was penned by the Ferrari Centro Stile under the direction of Flavio Manzoni and takes its inspiration directly from legendary 1960s and 70s’ Ferrari Sports Prototypes, which enjoyed huge success in endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans (won by the Prancing Horse a total of nine times), and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Featuring dramatic proportions and futuristic lines, the car succeeds in its stylistic mission by effortlessly embodying the DNA of masterpieces such as the 330 P3 and 512 S, simultaneously paying homage to the Prancing Horse’s glorious racing history and affording a tantalising glimpse of the future evolution of closed-wheel racing cars.

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo sports the same 120-degree 3-litre turbo V6 architecture adopted on the 296 GTB, 296 GTS and 296 GT3 that also powers the new 499P. However, in this installation, there were no technical regulation constraints to comply with, so it was further honed to unleash genuinely extreme performance. Ferrari worked with Gran Turismo to ensure that the exhilarating engine sound of this innovative powertrain is faithfully reproduced to give SIM racers an even more realistic racing experience.

Designed For Racing

The car also boasts hybrid technology that benefits from the unique expertise in electric boost and energy recovery strategies Ferrari has developed in Formula 1. Constantly balancing the state of charge of the battery allows the driver to make full use of the combined power available from the ICE and electric motors, so that maximum performance is available both during qualifying laps as well as over consecutive racing laps.

The interior design is an extension of the exterior, with a purist, minimalist approach delivering optimal functionality and driver ergonomics. The dashboard lines are clean and spare and, just like the see-through engine cover framing the hybrid V6 powertrain, incorporate transparent high-tech materials to reveal the mechanical components of the sophisticated modern steering wheel. The HMI is designed for immediacy and ease of use so that the driver can always concentrate fully on the road ahead.

Unveiled during the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monte-Carlo, the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will become available to all users of GT7 from the 23rd of December 2022. However, GT7 users will be able to take part in a viewers’ campaign quiz through the game, with the winning participant receiving the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo as a gift on the 15th of December.

On the same date, a full-scale design study will make its first public appearance at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, where it will be displayed alongside the current exhibition dedicated to the marque’s exclusive one-off models until March 2023.

(Images: Ferrari)

This story first appeared here.