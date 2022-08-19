Apple May Launch iPhone 14 and Other Products at September 2022 Event

Apple is eyeing 7 September 2022 to introduce their latest iPhone 14 to the world, as per Bloomberg. Expected to drop in six brand new colours, Apple Inc. will also unveil new Macs, budgeted and high-end iPads and fresh Apple watch designs during the launch event that will take place online.

Despite the precarious time for the tech industry — due to inflation — Apple is ready to debut its hero product considering its sales recorded last quarter. According to the company records, more than half of Apple’s sales came from iPhones alone. Hence, the company ensured their suppliers with no drop in demand.

Additionally, some major retail store employees have been asked to prepare for a big Apple iPhone launch on 16 September. It could be likely that people will get to witness new features and designs with the release of the iPhone 14.

All we know about the possible Apple iPhone 14 release date

BREAKING: Apple’s iPhone 14 event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, according to sources. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xjbGThGjoN — AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 17, 2022

The iPhone 14 lineup is said to include four versions: the usual iPhone 14 model, an iPhone 14 Pro, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a newly designed big-screened iPhone 14. The California-based tech giant will not introduce a mini version for iPhone 14 this time. However, it is replacing the 5.4-inch mini version with a 6.7-inch model.

On the other hand, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro line will see many changes when it comes to the design of smartphones. To provide more screen space to its users, the company will trade the notch — the front-facing camera cutout — with a pill-shaped hole for face ID censors. Plus, it will incorporate the next-generation A-series processor.

Meanwhile, the base models will capture with their regular 12 MP sensor in all lenses, and an introduction of a 48MP wide sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro Max could unlock new possibilities.

Although a lot needs to be confirmed by Apple, iPhone 14 is said to be the brand’s most crucial front-facing smartphone camera upgrade in years. As per analysts, it will have an autofocus section for better quality pictures, unlike the recent fixed-focus camera. Also, it might stand out with its latest updates that people couldn’t get in the iPhone 13 line.

Other launches during the event

Moving ahead to Apple Watches, the release of Series 8 will see new features, a body temperature sensor and something for women’s health. Even though the standard version will mimic the Series 7, a new pro model — with a larger display, rugged titanium case, new fitness tracking features and more battery life — will target the sportier customers. Moreover, consumers can look forward to a low-cost Apple SE smartwatch with a faster chip.

The upcoming product list to be announced during the Apple iPhone launch event might also include the new redefined AirPods Pro, which will be introduced with lossless audio support and a redesigned iPad that might dump the headphone jack.

Lastly, for the Macs, the company is working to launch newer models before the end of the year simultaneously working on the Mac mini and MacBook Pro with M2-based processors.

(Hero and featured images: Courtesy of Bangyu Wang/Unsplash)