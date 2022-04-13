You Can Now Keep Your Favourite BTS Member as a Tamagotchi Pet

Tokyo-based video game company Bandai Namco has collaborated with global K-pop phenomenon BTS to create BTS-inspired TinyTan Tamagotchi characters. Blending together the 2000s nostalgia of the video game with the Korean boy band’s aesthetic, fans of K-pop can now watch the virtual versions of their favourite BTS band members, dance or bake in mini-games. In the two games, Dance! Dynamite! and Make a Custard Tart!, fans can witness the pocket-sized BTS avatars dancing to “Dynamite” or baking a custard tart.

Here’s all we know about the BTS X Tamagotchi mini-games

This partnership is perfect for die-hard BTS fans, who have always longed to keep the iconic boy band with them, at all times. The TinyTan Tamagotchis will feature in two colours and can reveal one of the seven characters ‒ RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook ‒ depending on how well you interact with them.

Just like the original video game, the player has the opportunity to ‘grow’ their TinyTan characters by spending time with them, feeding them, waking them up, making them listen to music, doing dance parties with them or whichever other bonding activities they like.

Inspired by the ‘Magic Door’ that the TinyTans traverse through in the game, the first version of the Tamagotchis will be purple. The second will be red, inspired by BTS’s 2017 hit song “MIC Drop.” A limited-edition black version, called the TinyTan Hugmy Tamagotchi, will also be available. This exclusive version will include a soft vinyl collectible, which cradles the Tamagotchi.

A guide to purchasing your favourite TinyTans

Image: Courtesy of Amazon

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Tamagotchi’s parent company, announced that the TinyTans or electronic pets based on the BTS boys, are currently available for preorder on Amazon. The toys are scheduled to ship out and be on store shelves at select retailers by 3 October, 2022.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Bandai Namco)