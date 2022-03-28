Christie’s to Auction Nine fRiENDSiES NFTs by FriendsWithYou

In its second round with OpenSea, Christie’s has officially announced the auction of fRiENDSiES by FriendsWithYou. Buyers and collectors will get an opportunity to collaborate directly with the creators of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to design, mint and build the hybrid pieces.

The auction will take place between 26 March 2022 and 28 March 2022.The first round was held in December 2021 when fRiENDSiES 00001 was auctioned for a price of USD 4,25,000 (HKD 33,25,134 approx.).

Here are all the details about fRiENDSiES NFTs and the auction

What are fRiENDSiES?

fRiENDSiES is a Web3 community ‘of kindness’ developed by Los Angeles-based artist duo Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III’s platform FriendsWithYou.

The official website of fRiENDSiES states, “Through tokenomics, the fRiENDSiES ecosystem will be powered by love, good vibes and friendship. We invite you to join us on this journey as we build a better world where generosity, care and altruism are rewarded.”

FriendsWithYou has created a unique character builder, which is loaded with hundreds of pre-designed 3D assets. Lucky buyers can customise them and make their own digital companions and then release them on the blockchain.

About the auction

The goal of developing 10,000 such customised fRiENDSiES has already begun. These digital companions are numbered serially. This time, a lot of nine fRiENDSiES — 00002 and 00010 — will be auctioned.

Buyers will get a brief window of two days to close the deal and collaborate with the creators directly. The owner of each fRiENDSiE will get a chance to buy a mint pass that will be issued in sequential order. This pass will grant the buyer exclusive access to the NFT creator before it goes for public sale. Therefore, the sooner one enters the builder, the greater are the chances to build a fRiENDSiE of their dreams.

Each of the nine designs and mints is considered unique fRiENDSiES. The website mentions that starting from 28 March at 12 pm EST, the collector of fRiENDSiE 00002 will gain access to the builder. Twelve hours later, the collector of fRiENDSiE 00003 will gain access. Once that process is completed, public sale will begin on 2 April 2022 at 12 pm EST.

What will the collectors get?

Other than their very own exclusive and one-of-a-kind fRiENDSiE, the nine buyers will also get a painted bronze figurine of the design that they have created.

(Main and feature image credit: Christie’s)