My Kawaii Valentine: Phillips to hold an Online Art and NFT Auction Celebrating the day of Love

For those looking to do a little digital art shopping for their kawaii valentine, Phillips is hosting an online auction of NFTs from 14-22 February 2022. The Japanese word kawaii in English means cute and the My Kawaii Valentine online auction celebrates the spirit of love as all the artwork that is a part of the auction is based on the themes of cuteness, companionship, self-appreciation and flowers.

My Kawaii Valentine online art and NFT auction

The online auction being held by Phillips features six non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as various physical paintings and prints. The pieces that are being auctioned during the season of love have been chosen keeping in mind the Gen Z, millennials and expert art collectors. This auction has something for everyone.

The paintings being sold at the auction are by artists who are currently in demand with the crowd such as Yoshitomo Nara, Mr Doodle, Tomoo Gokita, Katherine Bernhardt, and Edgar Plan. As for NFTs, the auction holds artwork by artists such as Pomme Chan, MonoC, Maciej Kuciara and Lili Tae.

The online auction is slated to start at 9:00 pm HKT on 14 February and close at 6:00 pm HKT on 22 February. Along with Hong Kong Dollars, Phillips will also accept cryptocurrency (Ethereum or Bitcoin) for the NFTs.

The Art

Drowning In Love

Drowning In Love is one of the most special digital art pieces being auctioned. It is the worldâ€™s first NFT by a virtual artist – MonoC. The NFT will be auctioned on the last day as it will be created by MonoC based on the data coming in real-time on all seven days of the auction. The algorithm behind this process will work on the data that will come in each day, altering the final outcome of the NFT and bidders will be able to see the changes made every day. This one-of-a-kind process is the result of a collaboration between Hong Kongâ€™s homegrown BrandTech firm Gusto Collective, who created MonoC, and Phillips.

Not just that, they have also partnered with composer Terrence Ma (T-Ma) who will be creating music accompanying the digital art piece which will be sold in a video format. The opening bid for the unique 150-second long video will be HK$ 1,000.

Her Body Is Metal

Made by Polish digital artist Maciej Kuciara, Her Body Is Metal is the second NFT piece from his famous Showtime Universe series. The piece is the result of his time spent as a Hollywood film designer and his love for art.

Other NFTs

Love, Me by Bangkok illustrator Lili Tae features heavy influences from Japanese schoolgirl magazines that had girls declaring their love on Valentineâ€™s Day making it a perfect piece for the My Kawaii Valentine auction.

Tomoo Gokitaâ€™s, Fake Cezanne #1 honours post-Impressionist painter Paul CÃ©zanne. Ultimate Smokey Eye by Gina Beavers was originally painted in 2019 and is the artistâ€™s perception of online makeup tutorials and how people tend to show themselves in the online world.

The auction will take place on Philips.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Gusto Collective)