The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Him

If you’re stumped on what to get the man in your life this February, the editors at Prestige Hong Kong have you covered with a selection of Valentine?s Day gifts to celebrate him.

Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

Maison Francis Kurdjian

For all the synthetic florals apologists, there is no scent more sensual and inviting than Francis Kurkdjian?s Oud Satin Mood. The fragrance opens up with spicy and sweet Rosa Damascena that develops into a luxuriously powdered, soapy ? almost ? benzoin finish. It?s clean, sophisticated and to be worn exclusively at night time.

The Peninsula Hong Kong

Social distancing restrictions might be in place but it doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate the foodies in your style in style. The Peninsula Hong Kong offers ?PenFare at Home?, a selection of exciting takeaway dishes created by the hotel?s chefs. The selection includes a limited-edition Valentine?s dessert, a cherry and milk chocolate cake.

Book via [email protected]

Chopard

The sophisticated simplicity of geometry is encapsulated perfectly in Chopard?s Ice Cube ring. White gold, faceted into a row of polished squares, exude a sense of brutality while the single diamond accent lends it just a hint of glamour ? perfect for a gentleman who cherishes stylistic versatility and timeless elegance.

C?LINE

A combination of a Chelsea and cowboy boot is not something that normally sounds quite that alluring. Naturally, these California boots from Celine Homme are an exception. The metal element at the toe and characteristic wild-western stitching grant this pair an aesthetic quality of Americana with a French twist.

Omega

Omega Constellation 41mm

Richard Burton was famous for showering Elizabeth Taylor with jewels, but the act of love was reciprocated ? Taylor who has something of an eye for watches was known to have gifted Burton a gold Omega Constellation watch. Inspired by the iconic couple, we’ve picked this latest model of the Constellation 41mm, which features two-toned 18K Sedna Gold and stainless steel, replete with the signature polished claws and a black ceramic dial. The rhodium-grey dial keeps everything cool and stylish.

Amiri

If your boyfriend/husband/nemesis/that influencer you have been stalking for months is the type who likes to make an entrance, then these Amiri jeans are everything you?ve been looking for. These are generously adorned with crystal-encrusted chains at the front, creating an alluring cyborgian silhouette. Some might say this pair is suitable for special occasions exclusively, but I?ll be sure to get the party started in my Zumba class in these.

Extreme Cashmere

Cashmere in any form is a great gift for any occasion. This one by ? you guessed it ? Extreme Cashmere will elevate your lounging ensembles with its luxurious softness. I got this one for the special man in my life once, and I couldn?t stop hugging him.

Marine Serre

There is nothing that makes me feel more alive than a skin-tight turtleneck. Marine Serre?s mastery in creating second skins that are both elegant and environmentally conscious is unmatched. And, since my parents would immediately disown me if I enlisted the help of a tattoo artist to draw crescents all over my torso, this top is the closest I can get to living my dream.

