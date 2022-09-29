A Look at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia Villa in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, among the top five richest men in Asia, and is 10th on the Forbes world’s billionaire list 2022. Here’s a look inside his home, which he calls Antilia.

The Reliance Industries owner is known for holding some of the most expensive things. From owing uber luxurious jets to a fleet of extravagant cars, Mukesh Ambani’s possessions are of a kind. His latest purchase for his youngest son, Anant Ambani, the beach-side villa on Palm Jumeirah worth over Rs 640 crore (approx. THB 2,954,540,800) is reportedly one of the biggest residential agreements. But nothing comes to closest to his place of abode – Antilia.

Antilia, estimated to be the world’s second-most lavish property after Buckingham Palace continues to dazzle people home and abroad. Here’s taking a closer look at the luxurious home of the business magnate.

[Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image Courtesy: A.Savin, FAL, via Wikimedia Commons]

All About Antilia, Mukesh Ambani’s Residence in Mumbai

The high-end manor is an iconic landmark in India’s business capital city, Mumbai and has a stature like no other building. Located in Altamount Road in South Mumbai, the 400,000 square-foot building is supposedly named after a mythical island in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal and Spain.

The 27-story property was designed by prestigious Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will and was constructed by an Australian-based construction company named Leighton Holdings. One of the major highlights of Antilia is that it can survive an earthquake of 8 on the Richter scale.

Home Décor

The architectural design draws inspiration from the sun and lotus and the ultra-luxe mansion dons pastel hues with shades of brown, beige and cream. There are numerous rooms but one such which catches our eyes is the ‘snow room’ which has been fashioned in a way that it generates artificial snowflakes to beat the heat.

The massive building has high-rise ceilings, and the top six-floors of the building is specifically dedicated as full-floor residential area. It also has nine high-speed elevators opening on different floors. The avant-garde manor also houses a huge temple, a fleet of guest suites, a salon, ice-cream palour and a private movie theatre as well.

Luxurious Cars

Ambani has a penchant for high-speed, high-end cars and his fleet of cars speaks for itself. Antilia has six floors dedicated to just cars and it can house near 168 of them. His pool of cars includes the Mercedes Maybach 62, Aston Martin Rapide and the BMW 760Li.

Mukesh Ambani’s impeccable property is a fascination to everyone and rightly so. Antilia is undoubtedly an iconic structure and an architectural marvel.

This story first appeared here.