This month sees the release of the third instalment of one of Netflix’s most popular rom-com as well as new exciting releases. From an unconventional cooking show to a dark comedy series and an action-packed thriller, here’s what to watch in August on Netflix Hong Kong.

The Kissing Booth 3

Release date: August 11

Let’s be honest, if there’s one thing that Netflix does well, it’s coming-of-age rom-coms. The Kissing Booth, one of the platform’s most popular releases, is coming back with a summer-themed third chapter this August. In the new movie, we see Elle struggling to choose where to go to college while facing a love and friendship dilemma.

The Chair Season 1

Release Date: August 20

Super star Sandra Oh stars in Netflix’s new dark comedy, The Chair. The show follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) navigating her new role as the Chair of the English department at the fictitious Pembroke University and the challenges that come with the role.

Cooking With Paris

Release Date: August 14

Paris Hilton in Cooking With Paris (image: Netflix)

Yes, you heard it correctly, Paris Hilton will host her own cooking show. The OG queen of reality TV is back with a new concept that sees her and her celebrity friends (expect to see Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and many more) trying to navigate the world of haute cuisine.

Becket

Release Date: August 13

John David Washington stars in Netflix’s new action-packed thriller Beckett. The story follows an American tourist in Greece (Washington), who, following a tragic car accident, finds himself caught up in a political conspiracy.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Release Date: August 4

Following the success of many true-crime documentaries, the new Netflix Original tells the story of one of the largest drug cases in US history. In the 1980s, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the US and of building a reputed $2 billion empire that made them two of Miami’s biggest celebrities.

