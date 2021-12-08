2021 Christmas Gifts for Men

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the special man in your life (boyfriend, dad, your best friend, or worst enemy whom you are secretly in love with), then you are welcome.
This guide has it all: from limited-edition perfume to glamorous yet masculine jewellery, so keep reading and feel free to send this humble author some flowers when one of these gifts inevitably makes your beloved one finally smile.
Top Christmas Gifts for Men
When I first tried Guerlain’s Cuir Béluga, it stroke me as a scent that could turn any man into a prince. The notes of soft, powdery suede are meticulously calibrated with the sweetness of vanilla – rich, but not overpowering. Sophisticated, regal, and intoxicating, this scent is not to be worn daily to the office, but to be spritzed sparingly on occasions of a certain caliber.
I will always keep defending maximalism in jewellery – there’s little reason for everyday rings to never go beyond plain bands in my book. In this Antifer number, Repossi embraces shapes and angles with its slim blackened gold bands studded in diamonds
One can’t have too many dress shirts, we know it, so does Jay Gatsby. And no one does evening shirts quite like Brioni. This number is made from cotton voile with subtle textural accents to complement the fabric’s semi-sheer, crispy quality.
Tabis have become an unequivocal sign of good taste, no matter the variation. This iteration of the pair features black leather a coat of white paint. The treatment will fade with time, creating a personalised look – think of it as Mary Kate Olsen’s Birkin for your feet.
I see no reason to wear anything else at home other than a good robe, especially if it’s one made by Derek Rose. This one is woven from soft silk jacquard with navy blue trims and fringe. It’s old world, it’s Downtown Abbey and it’s going right on my bucket list
“Lay me down tonight in my diamonds and pearls,” sings Lana Del Rey, and although I may not find somebody to lay me down in time for Christmas, I did find some stunning pearls. This bracelet by M.Cohen is strung with large pure-white South Sea pearls – an elegant new alternative to the countless sterling silver chain bracelets.
Listen, I’ve never been a horse person and I will never become one – that is a promise. Equestrian fashion, on the other hand, owns my heart and soul forever. These Zelda horse-riding boots from Gucci are designed in the classic silhouette with a brown leather tab at the top.