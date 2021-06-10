Peerless casualwear, cut crystal tumblers, one of the suavest calendar watches on the market — fret not sons and daughters, our annual Father’s Day Gift Guide once again returns to save the day.

Every year without fail, I’m obliged to put together a neat little edit of Father’s Day gift ideas; and every year, I struggle to craft a suitably compelling psychological profile for the kind of paterfamilias who wants both a 5-figure bottle of whisky and a zany casual shirt inspired by the intersection between art, music, and skate culture. Then again, in 2021, that feels a lot like the modern experience of being a dad: it’s a journey full of contradictions, intriguing mishmashes, and ever-surprising choices. That’s a big part of why this Father’s Day guide was written without a specific male archetype in mind. We believe nothing ought to preclude men with offspring from being as excited about haute horlogerie are they are, say, superlative books on China’s culinary traditions; or a nylon holdall (chockful of extra baby wipes perhaps?) made for roughin’ it at the weekends. I could go on.

Regardless of what ‘type’ of dad yours is — whether he be trad, rad, or even just a little bit of a lad — we’d wager there’s something in this edit that speaks to the transcendent appeal of beautiful, well-crafted objects — the kind that last a lifetime, which one day may well find their way into your possession. Certainly a win-win in our book.