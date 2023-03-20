Golden Thread: The Enigma of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2023 collection celebrates the timeless feminine codes in their divine iterations, all connected by a golden thread.

Gold – that consummate symbol of majesty and splendour, forever pure, immortal, and unchanging – has beckoned to generations of craftsmen and artists like some bewitching siren singing its enchanted tune. Be it a thin thread twining its coiling way around a sumptuous brocade gown, an idol graven in gold, or some trinket perched atop a well-worn fireplace – gold has been the ancient inspiration of countless masterworks.





















































The Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2023 collection, titled Fil d’Or (Golden Thread), is one such masterwork and a testament to the ideals of softness and femininity. Assumptions of heavy gold jewellery and intricate armour were far from the truth; the collection instead presented subtle golden touches that were weaved delicately throughout the garments with intricate care, tying Armani’s sui generis gradients together.

We begin with three airy, dove-coloured garments, before transitioning to soft cerulean, where Armani’s gentle tailoring blends seamlessly with Vionnet’s bias-cut details. What is femininity without fluidity? For the body of the collection, Armani opts for deep-cut brocade jackets and heavy necklaces, an homage to the cubist movement he celebrated last season. Here, indigos and purples coalesce, highlighted by the wrap-around jacket with its elongated golden beads against a glistening navy-blue silhouette; indeed, it seemed as though the fabric had been woven from a night sky itself by otherworldly nymphs.





























































As was expected from Giorgio Armani, the grandeur and allure of the spring/summer 2023 collection kept increasing as it reached its climax, never leaving the core of its motif. As always with eveningwear, the show ended with an array of spectres drifting down the runway in pearly-blue gowns, each holding a glistening golden clutch. It felt like a dreamlike state – the entire narrative crafted by Armani this season was able to meld with the practicality of the pieces, forming a completely new look for the ever-changing and intricate Armani woman.

