Hottest Autumn/Winter 2022 Trends – Womenswear

Autumn/winter 2022 trends are the sweet reveries and delicious nightmares, each more provocative than the last. Dive into the most fashionable fantasies, from a world in which pink reigns supreme to the dystopia of your desires.
Keep reading to discover the loudest autumn/winter 2022 trends:
Top Heavy
Before leaving your cosy flat in Bel Air, be sure to look in the mirror and add five more layers, while ensuring your legs remain nice and uncluttered – as dictated by Saint Laurent and Burberry.
Extreme Mini
You either die cringing at Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s minis from the early noughties or live long enough to start frantically abbreviating your grandma’s denim numbers, having failing to secure that coveted Miu Miu set.
Sleepyhead
Reduce, rip and add lace is the formula for the latest incarnation of the lingerie trend. Camisoles are out, negligées and bodysuits are in – just ask Gucci or Jacquemus.
Bodyodyody
High-fashion gimps, brujas and superheroes are flooding the streets of fashion capitals this season. Richard Quinn’s dominatrices in florals or Vetements’ velvet spectres – the tribe is yours to choose.
Pink Nation
Time moves in spirals, given we’re experiencing yet another pink trend just 10 years after the last one. From Valentino’s retina-busting neon to Chanel’s dusty rose, the trend is the gatekeeper of the faint-hearted and a Valhalla for the provocateurs.
Blade Runner
Leave it to Balmain and David Koma to devise the most delectable dystopian fantasy imaginable. Armour fuses with the body through leather and spandex, making you feel as if you’ve abandoned the human form entirely. And what a relief.