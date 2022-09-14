Hottest Autumn/Winter 2022 Trends – Womenswear

Autumn/winter 2022 trends are the sweet reveries and delicious nightmares, each more provocative than the last. Dive into the most fashionable fantasies, from a world in which pink reigns supreme to the dystopia of your desires.

Keep reading to discover the loudest autumn/winter 2022 trends:

Top Heavy

Burberry

Peter Do

Prada

Saint Laurent

Before leaving your cosy flat in Bel Air, be sure to look in the mirror and add five more layers, while ensuring your legs remain nice and uncluttered – as dictated by Saint Laurent and Burberry.

Extreme Mini

Alexander Wang

Laquan Smith

Dion Lee

Louis Vuitton

Roberto Cavalli

Miu Miu

You either die cringing at Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s minis from the early noughties or live long enough to start frantically abbreviating your grandma’s denim numbers, having failing to secure that coveted Miu Miu set.

Sleepyhead

Schiaparelli

Alexis Mabille

Blumarine

Off-White

Dundas

Jacquemus

Gucci

Reduce, rip and add lace is the formula for the latest incarnation of the lingerie trend. Camisoles are out, negligées and bodysuits are in – just ask Gucci or Jacquemus.

Bodyodyody

GCDS

Marine Serre

Vetements

Richard Quinn

High-fashion gimps, brujas and superheroes are flooding the streets of fashion capitals this season. Richard Quinn’s dominatrices in florals or Vetements’ velvet spectres – the tribe is yours to choose.

Pink Nation

Chanel

Valentino

Loewe

Versace

Time moves in spirals, given we’re experiencing yet another pink trend just 10 years after the last one. From Valentino’s retina-busting neon to Chanel’s dusty rose, the trend is the gatekeeper of the faint-hearted and a Valhalla for the provocateurs.

Blade Runner

Rick Owens

Dolce & Gabbana

Balmain

David Koma

Alexander McQueen

Leave it to Balmain and David Koma to devise the most delectable dystopian fantasy imaginable. Armour fuses with the body through leather and spandex, making you feel as if you’ve abandoned the human form entirely. And what a relief.