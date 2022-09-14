facebook

Hottest Autumn/Winter 2022 Trends – Womenswear

By Gennady Oreshkin
14 Sep 2022
Hottest Autumn/Winter 2022 Trends – Womenswear
Style
Hottest Autumn/Winter 2022 Trends – Womenswear

Autumn/winter 2022 trends are the sweet reveries and delicious nightmares, each more provocative than the last. Dive into the most fashionable fantasies, from a world in which pink reigns supreme to the dystopia of your desires.

Top Heavy

  • Burberry
  • Peter Do
  • Prada
  • Saint Laurent

Before leaving your cosy flat in Bel Air, be sure to look in the mirror and add five more layers, while ensuring your legs remain nice and uncluttered – as dictated by Saint Laurent and Burberry.

Extreme Mini

  • Alexander Wang
  • Laquan Smith
  • Dion Lee
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Roberto Cavalli
  • Miu Miu

You either die cringing at Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s minis from the early noughties or live long enough to start frantically abbreviating your grandma’s denim numbers, having failing to secure that coveted Miu Miu set.

Sleepyhead

  • Schiaparelli
  • Alexis Mabille
  • Blumarine
  • Off-White
  • Dundas
  • Jacquemus
  • Gucci

Reduce, rip and add lace is the formula for the latest incarnation of the lingerie trend. Camisoles are out, negligées and bodysuits are in – just ask Gucci or Jacquemus.

Bodyodyody

  • GCDS
  • Marine Serre
  • Vetements
  • Richard Quinn

High-fashion gimps, brujas and superheroes are flooding the streets of fashion capitals this season. Richard Quinn’s dominatrices in florals or Vetements’ velvet spectres – the tribe is yours to choose.

Pink Nation

  • Chanel
  • Valentino
  • Loewe
  • Versace

Time moves in spirals, given we’re experiencing yet another pink trend just 10 years after the last one. From Valentino’s retina-busting neon to Chanel’s dusty rose, the trend is the gatekeeper of the faint-hearted and a Valhalla for the provocateurs.

Blade Runner

  • Rick Owens
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Balmain
  • David Koma
  • Alexander McQueen

Leave it to Balmain and David Koma to devise the most delectable dystopian fantasy imaginable. Armour fuses with the body through leather and spandex, making you feel as if you’ve abandoned the human form entirely. And what a relief.

fashion news Autumn/winter 2022 trends

Gennady Oreshkin
Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.