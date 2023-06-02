Neck Check: Dr Lisa Chan on Preventing Neck Wrinkles

When it comes to signs of ageing, neck is a part of the body that’s ignored all too frequently, writes Dr Lisa Chan

As we get older, it isn’t just our faces, hairlines, or waistlines that betray our advancing age. As much as we pay attention to all those areas as we try to beat the ravages of time, there’s a little-considered body part that often gives the secret away – the neck.

Just like the backs of our hands, the skin on the neck contains less collagen than other parts of the body. This causes an early loss in elasticity, sagging and the formation of wrinkles. Although the neck tends to be neglected in beauty routines, it’s a very visible feature and is one of the first places I look to estimate age.

Neck wrinkles can be caused by three key factors, the first of which is genetics. If sagging necks run in your family, there’s every chance you may be predisposed to the same issue.

Second is sun damage. The neck gets just as much ultraviolet exposure as the face, but is often forgotten in the process of applying sunscreen. Besides causing prematurely aged skin and unsightly spots, excessive sun exposure can also increase the chance of getting skin cancer.

Modern lifestyles are the final culprit. Poor posture while looking at a computer or mobile screen can create deep neck folds over time, where the skin creases on a regular basis. Known as “tech neck”, this can be seen in relatively young people, because of the amount of time they spend staring down at phone screens.

Prevention is key, so always include your neck in your skin care and sunblock regime, and keep your head aligned with the back of your shoulders while using electronic devices. Other lifestyle tips include adequate hydration, quality sleep and regular exercise – everything your mama told you. Alcohol and smoking are especially detrimental to combating signs of age, so try to refrain from them.

If you’ve already started to notice tell-tale lines on your neck, fear not, there’s still hope for reversal. Start using products that contain antioxidants such as vitamin C to reverse sun damage, and a retinol-based cream at night

to boost collagen synthesis and repair damaged cells.

For more in-depth treatment, ask your doctor about devices that address sagging skin. Laser, radio frequency and micro-focused ultrasound have all been proven effective in skin tightening.

Botulinum toxin injections can also help by relaxing the muscles under the skin to improve the appearance of neck lines and prevent new ones from forming. Effects usually last between three to six months.

Fillers can be tricky in the neck because the skin is so thin and the neck moves constantly. Bio-stimulators are my preferred option as they regenerate collagen, replenish elasticity and give plumping and tightening results.

Age is just a number when you feel youthful inside and out. There’s no reason to let your neck dictate how others view you.

Read more about Dr Lisa Chan’s educational articles here.