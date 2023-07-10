Latte Make-up: The New Viral Trend to Try If You Love Neutral Tones

If you’re a beauty aficionado, we are certain you know about the latte make-up trend that’s going viral on social media. As delicious as it sounds, this look is perfect for anyone who loves nude eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. For the uninitiated, if you know about the vanilla girl aesthetic which is all about neutral hues of white, beige, off-white, and cream.

Latte make-up is all about the shades of brown that you opt for. Think beachy vibes, softly bronzed visage, and buff skin. In order to cop this look, go for a warm-toned look with soft brown smokey eyes. And bring it all together with a glowing complexion and a juicy nude pucker.

Since it is all about embracing warm, neutral tones — it is accessible to everyone and is perfect for days when you don’t want to put much effort or are heading out for work or chores. Keen to try this look?

We have all the intel to cop this viral beauty trend below.

Begin by prepping your skin with a hydrating moisturiser. Massage it into your face and if you are heading out in the day, apply a generous amount of sunscreen.

Next, apply a tinted moisturiser or serum-based foundation that offers skin-like coverage. Blend it into your skin using a beauty blender and cover any imperfections with the Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin Caring Concealer. Remember, to softly blend it into your skin with soft strokes and take as little product as possible to ensure your face doesn’t look cakey. Pro tip: Avoid applying your base products closer to the nose and the nose since it gives the illusion that you’re not wearing a lot of make-up.

Set your under eyes and the area around the chin with a loose-setting powder. Avoid applying the powder on your cheeks, otherwise, it will give you a matte result and to achieve the latte make-up trend, one needs a lit-from-within glow.

Blend a little brown eyeshadow or a creamy bronzer as a base on your eyelids and place more product on the crease of the eyes to offer definition to your eyes. Prestige Online Hong Kong suggests the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream for a seamless finish. Next move on to contouring with the same bronzer on the cheekbones, as well as, the forehead and jawline with a blending brush.

Line your eyes with a brown gel kohl pencil and diffuse the same with a pencil smudger eyeshadow brush to have a smokey eyeliner. Apply generous coats of mascara for fluttery eyelashes. For an iridescent shine on your eyelids, add a touch of clear gloss to make your peepers appear larger.

For a sun-kissed look, opt for cream illuminators and apply it to the highest points of your face such as the cheekbones, brow bone, and tip of the nose. Seal the deal with a make-up setting spray to make sure your make-up doesn’t budge. For fuller lips, use a brown lip pencil or a tone that is similar to your lips but better. Fill your lips in and blend it into your lips for an ombré effect. For a glamorous finish, add gloss or let your matte lip just as is.

Are you going to try this make-up look?