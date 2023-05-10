Michelle Yeoh Swears by These Skincare Rituals for That Everlasting Glow

It’s a treat to watch Michelle Yeoh on the big screen, spreading charm with her acting chops and timeless beauty. The Oscar-winning star and former Miss Malaysia has stumped millions with her flawless skin, ageing like fine wine. At 60, Michelle is reigning in the global entertainment scene, proudly telling women, “Don’t let anybody tell you are ever past your prime.” Wondering what’s in Michelle Yeoh’s bucket of skincare essentials that give her a youthful glow? We have you covered.

The star has been gracious enough to share her skincare secrets and rituals in multiple interviews over the years, giving us access to what goes into creating that silky-smooth base. Her easy-to-emulate skincare routine comprises the most fundamental steps like piling on SPF, sheet masks and more, in addition to exercising, meditating and mindful eating that gives a natural glow from within. While we can’t get Michelle’s beauty genetics, these tried and tested tips offer amazing results.

Let’s take you through Michelle Yeoh’s skincare regime and holy grail products she swears by to maintain that timeless appeal. Read on!

Follow Michelle Yeoh’s skincare routine to achieve that youthful skin

She’s a fan of sun protection

Michelle has spoken time and again about how she religiously lathers on SPF before stepping out. According to a report by Stylist, the star mentioned that she used to “suntan back in the ’80s” when it was in trend, however, she stopped doing it after seeing the ageing effects it had on her skin. She added that now, she never steps out before slapping on sunscreen. Michelle also credits her grandmother for teaching her the importance of sun protection early on.

The endless benefits of sunscreen have been echoed by dermatologists for a long time. It not only prevents sunburn but keeps premature ageing and skin cancer at bay. Include it in your morning skincare routine, whether you’re stepping out or staying indoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Sheet masks and eye patches for the win

The actor loves to use sheet masks every day for hydrating and rejuvenating her skin. Yeoh’s makeup artist, Sabrina Bedrani, spoke about the actress’ skincare rituals in a conversation with The Cut, mentioning how she always has a mask or eye patches on. Bedrani stated that Michelle takes out time to keep her skin ‘incredibly hydrated’ amid her long journeys and flights spanning 14 hours or more.

According to Sportskeeda, Michelle uses the Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Mask to replenish her skin. The product has a calming effect on the skin, improving its radiance, texture as well as firmness. While the mask costs a bomb, it’s a must-have for getting smooth and elastic skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Michelle’s holy grail skincare duo

As reported by Instyle (via Women’s Health Magazine), Michelle revealed the skincare soldiers that worked magic for her glowing skin. She uses Augustinus Bader moisturiser and Tatcha smoothing essence, the luxury products a lot of celebrities swear by.

The Augustinus Bader moisturiesr is a lightweight, hydrating formula, which also has anti-ageing properties that blur wrinkles and fine lines. The product claims to brighten dull skin and give a healthy, radiant glow.

Meanwhile, the Tatcha smoothing essence helps in boosting the efficacy of your daily moisturiser. Made by incorporating the staples of a Japanese diet including rice, algae, and green tea, this product should be used after cleansing and before lathering any other skincare products. It helps improve the skin’s smoothness and suppleness.

Michelle was also recently named the brand ambassador of the luxury skincare brand La Mer, so you’ll find her using and campaigning for a lot of the brand’s products. In her debut campaign for La Mer, Yeoh can be seen trying out the brand’s recently-launched ‘Moisturizing Soft Cream’, making it another holy grail product in her skincare kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA MER (@lamer)

Exercising and yoga for a natural glow

Having an active lifestyle is just as essential to keeping your skin youthful and vibrant. According to Hello! India, Michelle loves a good daily workout, which comprises two hours of cardio. The actor enjoys a brisk four-to-six-mile walk, shadowboxing as well as Yoga in the lap of nature. The actor believes that exercise gives her a glow from the core, making the skin look better right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Mindful eating

It’s rightly said that “you are what you eat” as your diet reflects largely on your skin, with poor eating habits even leading to breakouts, skin sensitivity, redness and whatnot. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor like to devour a number of small meals in a day instead of two big spreads. According to Hello! India, Michelle Yeoh loves binging on fruits and veggies and has largely cut out sugar from her diet considering her family’s history of diabetes. Some of her favourite indulgences include red wine, cheesecake, frozen yoghurt and chocolate.

Let’s hope these tips work wonders for you!

(Hero and feature image credit: michelleyeoh_official/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.