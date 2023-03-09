Natura Bissé’s Marina Pedercini Introduces the Diamond Luminous Collection

Ageing is a process as universal and as inevitable as the metered march of time itself. But visible signs of ageing, be it fine lines, the loss of elasticity or shadowy dark spots, can, in fact, be suitably addressed. And the lattermost was the source concern that’s since brought to magnificent life Natura Bissé’s brand-new Diamond Luminous collection.

Comprising a Perfecting Serum, Perfecting Cream and P erfecting Glowing Mask, the three-count range, as explained by Natura Bissé’s international trainer Marina Pedercini, laser-focuses on regulating and fading hyperpigmentation and, with it, minimising visible signs of ageing. Read more below.

In Conversation with Natura Bissé’s International Trainer Marina Pedercini

Can you introduce Natura Bissé’s Diamond Luminous collection?

With the new Diamond Luminous collection, we want to offer our clients the dual benefit of rejuvenated and more evenly toned skin so they don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. The results are visible from the first application thanks to formulas that skilfully combine innovative active ingredients in their maximum concentration to combat both the visible signs of ageing and dark spots.

How does the technology in Diamond Luminous work? What are the hero ingredients we should look out for?

Our careful selection of cutting-edge ingredients acts simultaneously on the multiple triggers of hyperpigmentation, whether direct (overproduction or irregular distribution of melanin) or indirect (inflammation, excess free radicals or poor skin renewal, among other factors). It therefore targets different levels of the epidermis to prevent the formation of dark spots and help them not come back.

Four dual-action ingredients — niacinamide, prickly pear extract, carnosine and Crystal Illuminating Peptide — multiply the anti-dark spots action and make the skin much more radiant. Their synergistic action provides anti-glycation, antioxidant, firming and rejuvenating benefits to minimise the signs of ageing, such as lines, wrinkles and saggy skin. These key ingredients are complemented with hyaluronic acid of four different molecular weights and organic aloe vera to deliver intense hydration and improve the skin’s barrier function, revealing a suppler and smoother complexion.

How can we further prevent hyperpigmentation as we age?

To prevent hyperpigmentation, the most important thing is to use products with SPF daily, whether the sun is shining or it’s cloudy and whatever the season. In our Diamond Luminous collection, there is the Diamond SPF 50 PA+++ Oil-Free Brilliant Sun Protection, a must-have for those who look for an anti-ageing sunscreen with colour.

It is also important to pay attention to the diet we have. A diet that is low in sugar and refined carbohydrates can be our best beauty weapon. Sleep is also key. Not just to prevent a fatigued look in the morning but also to help the skin regenerate and function better – keeping dark spots at bay.

There are many factors that might cause hyperpigmentation. To discover all of them and how they impact in our case, we have developed The Luminous Skin Quiz, an online test that unveils why you have dark spots.

What’s your favorite product from the new Diamond Luminous collection and why?

I would say the Diamond Luminous Perfecting Serum because it’s the product with the highest concentration of active ingredients and therefore the perfect ally to visibly minimise hyperpigmentation, whether melasma, sunspots or other forms of discolouration caused by excess melanin. Its light texture and fast absorption are also loved.

Do you have any pro-tips on how to best apply the range?

Enjoy the serum and cream every day, morning and night, right after cleaning and toning the skin. Use circular motions to apply both products on face, neck and décolleté until completely absorbed. Apply extra product on dark spots. To enhance the results, apply twice a week the Perfecting Glowing Mask and don’t forget to apply sunscreen protection every day.

Learn more about Natura Bisse’s Diamond Luminous collection here