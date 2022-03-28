All The Best Looks From the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) were held on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All our favourite stars graced the red carpet dressed in their best looks. Everyone, including the presenters and nominees, brought their A-game when it came to stepping out all decked up.

From bright hues to flirty silhouettes, the celebrities wore outfits that are sure to be a part of the year’s trends list. Black seemed to be the colour of choice for many stars like Timothée Chalamet and Youn Yuh-jung. Among the designers seen at the red carpet were Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega, Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Here are some of the Oscars 2022 best looks

Zendaya in Valentino

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

US actress Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Youn Yuh-jung in Chanel

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Image credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega with Cartier jewellery

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Serena Williams in Gucci

Image credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Venus Wiliams in Elie Saab

Image credit: Venus Williams/Instagram

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu in Atelier Versace

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Rami Malek in Prada

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli pired with Grace Lee jewels

Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Olivia Colman in a silver high-neck gown

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(Oscars 2022 best looks main and featured image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)