Re-Joyce: Betty Ng and Gavin So on the New Joyce Store

As the new Joyce flagship opens, we discover from creative head Gavin So and architect Betty Ng what building legacy entails.

If you were looking for the well-spring of a city’s sense of style, where might you find it? Paris has Place Vendôme, Rue Saint-Honoré and the Boulevard Saint-Germain; London has Soho, the King’s Road and now upcoming areas like Shoreditch; in Tokyo there’s Harajuku and Seoul has Gangnam.

Hong Kong? Adrian Cheng names Victoria Harbour our “Silicon Valley of culture”, while the edgier crowd might opt for the vintage joints of Sham Shui Po. But for an elusive yet fabulous coterie of fashion veterans, the pantheon of style sat at 16-18 Queen’s Road Central, until recently the home of Joyce boutique.

Old Joyce boutique at 16-18 Queen’s Road Central

The year 1970 marked the beginning of Joyce Ma’s rule as the city’s style monarch, with her boutique in the heart of Central her seat of power. In the following decades she introduced cutting-edge designers to Hong Kong – Giorgio Armani, Yohji Yamamoto, Dries Van Noten and Rick Owens to name a few. Although not the first outpost for Ma’s fashion genius, the Joyce flagship store in New World Centre illuminated the street with ingenious, mind-haunting windows whose extravagance often competed with the likes of Harrods and Selfridges. In 2009, one memorably featured Alexander McQueen’s Trash Beauty collection, with overdrawn “sex-doll” lips, shattered glass runways and scenography assembled from debris and scrap heaps. Another in 2005, titled Love is in the Air, in 2005, featured mannequins in dreamy white ruffles sitting upon a floating grand piano. There were hundreds more.

Alexander McQeen Trash Beauty window at Joyce in 2009

Joyce creative head Gavin So fondly remembers the Dreams Are Made of the Upside-Down Christmas window in 2018. “It fused the sci-fi TV series Stranger Things, which is based in the 1980s and debuted its first season in 2016, and The Wizard of Oz, made in 1939,” she says. “It aimed to flip a traditional seasonal paradigm on its head, by viewing The Wizard of Oz through the lens of Stranger Things’ Upsidedown World. For phase two in December, we added the emerald castle from The Wizard of Oz, but flipped it upside down.”

Of the numerous designer collaborations, So cites the autumn-winter 2012 partnership with Italian designer Romeo Gigli. “Our team worked from scratch – from sketches, fittings, samples and manufacturing, we were closely involved in every step. I flew to Milan to work closely with Gigli and his team at his home – I felt so welcomed. Photographer Chen Man also shot the campaign images in Beijing, which was another rewarding aspect of the project.” The collection was clad in jewel tones; brocade and silk were twisted into sculpted tops with almost insectile peaked shoulders and deep asymmetric necklines – something Hong Kong’s most stylish were soon seen wearing.

Joyce x Romeo Gigli collaboration, shot by Chen Man

Two months ago, the Lane Crawford Joyce Group announced it was moving the flagship store to Pacific Place, inspiring anxiety not only among shoppers, but also those directly involved in bringing the new outpost to life. How to channel such an enduring legacy into a new space without crumbling under the weight of expectations? If one person were to undertake such a task, it could only be Betty Ng, award-winning architect and founder of Collective Studio.

Ng’s creative journey began with a paradox. “Joyce has always been a pioneer,” she tells me, “but it’s also the [fashion] authority – which aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive, but at the same time they seem to be standing on the opposite sides of the spectrum.” And as the brand’s history re-settles anew, at long last Joyce has acknowledged the evolution of its audience. “In my opinion, the client base has changed,” says Ng. “Customers are in their thirties and forties, they’re no longer people in their fifties or sixties, as in the old days.”

Green onyx-covered entrance at the new Joyce flagship at Pacific Place

Joyce’s new space is as modern as it’s complex – open, flat and slightly curved with three massive pillars in the middle – posing challenges yet presenting opportunities for the Collective team, who had to invent efficiency to accommodate a more modest size and lower ceilings.

“There isn’t a single wall that’s not a display,” Ng says, “yet it’s done in a way that’s practical, functional and not overwhelming. We disintegrated the density by creating zones with curves. That’s what I meant by paradoxes: there are rectilinear binds, but, at the same time, there’s curvature.” In doing so, Collective’s architects enabled customers to see each one of the zones – menswear, womenswear, gender-neutral fashion and beauty – from any point of the store’s front. “The softness was brought in by hiding the hardness – the gigantic columns right in the middle.”

Corridor leading to the changing rooms is faced in emerald velvet

When you drop by the new boutique, you’ll walk through a portal of green onyx with a faceted ceiling, devised in the best traditions of the Omashu catacombs. “The entrance is a forced perspective. The treatment of the facade is also a mitigation between that hustle and bustle outside, a way to transport people into the world of Joyce,” Ng says. Falling down the rabbit hole was never an activity this glamorous.

Inside is a choir of textures, each a virtuoso that hits not a single rogue note. “We’ve very carefully placed interesting and luxurious materials in important locations,” says Ng, whose paradoxical vision bleeds into the walls – literally. “We were avoiding it looking like a collage. The floor, the ceiling, everything is earthy plaster paint. We only used two types of stone – onyx and travertine; the latter I see as a default and almost generic material – a luxurious foundation that doesn’t necessarily jump too much.”

Joyce VIP room by Kevin Mak

You’ll be excused for thinking of the green portal at the entrance being the most exciting part of the boutique, though to Ng, the crown jewel is hidden deep inside. “The most beautiful element, I think, is the cashier counter, which has honey onyx coming together with terracotta tiles. We also didn’t want the changing rooms to be seen as the back of the house but, rather, a part of the stage, because customers should be celebrated.” Indeed, as the customer embarks on a quest to try a Paco Rabanne dress from its recent exclusive collaboration with Joyce, they most certainly deserve the royal treatment. The existence of such an old-fashioned (in the best sense of the word) approach to clients alongside a commitment to support emerging designers is Joyce Ma’s true legacy.

The beauty of interpreting legacy is simultaneously its greatest challenge – it takes a guild of discerning minds that can select from the borderless library of references, while, at the same time, introducing novelties that will speak to the young and fashionable. Who knows, perhaps, we’re witnessing the new coil of Joyce’s heritage, which will be defined by facets of green onyx.